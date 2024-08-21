Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in west Phoenix after crash

Aug 21, 2024, 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera photo shows a crash on Loop 202 in west Phoenix...

A crash on Loop 202 in west Phoenix backed up traffic on Aug. 21, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

PHOENIX – A crash backed up traffic on the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The freeway was closed at Lower Buckeye Road after the collision near Broadway Road around 1:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes were back open at about 2:20 p.m., ADOT said.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

No other details were made available.

