PHOENIX – A crash backed up traffic on the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Lower Buckeye Road after the collision near Broadway Road around 1:15 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Southbound lanes were back open at about 2:20 p.m., ADOT said.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

No other details were made available.

