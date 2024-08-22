Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound collector-distributor road opens on I-10 project with eastbound coming in fall

Aug 22, 2024, 4:15 AM

The first collector-distributor road was opened at the I-10 Broadway Curve on Monday. (ADOT cams)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project at the Phoenix/Tempe border reached a significant milestone on Monday when it debuted its first collector-distributor (CD) road.

The westbound CD road opened on Monday and runs alongside the main freeway from Baseline Road to 40th Street.

It contains available exits onto eastbound U.S. 60, Broadway Road, northbound State Route 143 and 40th Street. It ends by feeding back onto the westbound I-10 mainline for any drivers who may have mistakenly entered the CD roadway.

The eastbound CD road, which is expected to open in the fall, has entrances from southbound SR 143 and Broadway Road with available exits onto eastbound U.S. 60, Baseline Road and eastbound I-10 mainline.

CD roads were designed to help traffic move more smoothly through the area.

Public Information Officer Luis Carlos Ruiz told KTAR News 92.3 FM the CD roads, which won’t be marked as such, can be best thought of as extended off-ramps.

Because CD roads are relatively unfamiliar concepts to Arizona drivers, Ruiz said it’s a good idea to take the CD roads slowly when the time is available to get a feel for how they work.

He also emphasized that because the curve is still an active construction zone, CD roads will be capped to 55 mph speed limits but are not hindered by traffic lights.

The $775 million I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of freeway. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

When the project is completed, I-10 will span more than 20 lanes at its widest point.

