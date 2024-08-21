PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs wants Arizona voters to know they will play a large role in determining which party controls the levers of power in the U.S.

“Arizona is going to decide who controls Congress, who controls the Senate, who controls the White House, so we are a crucial state,” Hobbs, a Democrat, told KTAR News 92.3 FM from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Hobbs was at the DNC on Wednesday to participate in a panel of female governors hosted by actress/activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Democrats are outnumbered in Arizona when it comes to registration totals, but that didn’t stop their candidates, including Hobbs, from winning multiple statewide races in 2022.

“People are excited about Arizona and what we represent to the national landscape,” Hobbs said. “And what I want to make sure everyone knows is that these races in Arizona are going to be incredibly close. They’re going to come down to the margins, and we have to do everything possible to make sure that we win.”

Why is the role of Arizona voters so important in 2024 election?

In addition to being one of a about seven of swing states that will decide the presidential race, Arizona will select a new senator in the November general election.

In Arizona’s high-profile Senate race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake, whom Hobbs defeated for governor in 2022, are facing off to succeed independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who did not seek reelection.

“The folks here, and I know they know this, they need to take that energy and momentum that we have here at the convention and have that fuel them through the next three months of really hard work, of knocking on doors, making phone calls, not leaving a single voter behind,” Hobbs said.

