ARIZONA NEWS

Two teenagers arrested following Goodyear Police pursuit and shooting

Aug 21, 2024, 5:30 PM

Goodyear Police arrested two teenagers Tuesday following a stolen vehicle pursuit and an officer-related shooting, authorities said. (Goodyear Police Department Facebook photo)

(Goodyear Police Department Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Goodyear Police arrested two teenagers Tuesday following a stolen vehicle pursuit and an officer-related shooting, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Goodyear police officers located a stolen vehicle. Police attempted to stop it but the driver drove the vehicle into the neighborhood area of Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street where it stopped.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested the passenger while the driver remained in the car and drove in the direction of where an officer was standing, who shot at the car. 

A pursuit then occurred that ended in the same neighborhood. The driver ran from the vehicle and was then taken into custody with the help of a police K-9.

The suspects were identified as 15-year-old and 13-year-old males respectively. Their names were not released.

There were no injuries related to the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

Two teenagers arrested following Goodyear Police pursuit and shooting