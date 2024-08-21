Close
Driver arrested after seizure of over 50 pounds of fentanyl

Aug 21, 2024, 4:00 PM

A driver was arrested outside of Phoenix after an Arizona trooper found over 50 pounds of fentanyl ...

A driver was arrested outside of Phoenix after an Arizona trooper found over 50 pounds of fentanyl pills inside the vehicle. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — A driver was arrested last week after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper found over 50 pounds of fentanyl pills inside the vehicle leaving the Phoenix area.

The suspect, whose name was not released, charged for possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, according to DPS.

On Aug. 14, an AZDPS trooper stopped the driver of a Dodge Durango for a traffic violation as the driver was leaving Phoenix. During the stop, a drug-sniffing dog was called to the vehicle and troopers found approximately 51.4 pounds of fentanyl pills in a large tote bag inside the SUV.

The street value of the fentanyl is estimated at $500,000, according to the DPS.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Phoenix to Houston.

