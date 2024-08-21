Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel through late March amid war in Gaza

Aug 21, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service that started in the early days of the war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the airline said Wednesday that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

The airline said flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.

“We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers traveling between Israel and European cities with service to the U.S.,” the spokesperson said.

Delta Air Lines extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Sept. 30 from Aug. 31. United Airlines has suspended service indefinitely.

All three airlines stopped flying to Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the war. Many other international airlines did the same, although some later resumed them.

Germany’s Lufthansa announced Monday that based on a “current security analysis” it would halt all flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq through Monday.

About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the Oct. 7 attack, which was followed by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. About 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry there. U.S. attempts to broker a cease-fire agreement have been unsuccessful.

United States News

FILE - This photo shows the Utah State Capitol, March 14, 2013, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick B...

Associated Press

Utah lawmakers want voters to give them the power to change ballot measures once they’ve passed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican-controlled Legislature is meeting Wednesday to decide whether to ask voters in November to relinquish some of their rights to lawmakers who want the ability to change state ballot measures after they’ve passed. Frustrated by a recent state Supreme Court ruling, lawmakers called a special session focused on amending […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Outcome of Connecticut legislative primary race flip-flops amid miscount, missing ballots

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A candidate for an open Connecticut legislative seat who thought she lost last week’s Democratic primary, only to be declared the winner by two votes when a counting error was discovered 90 minutes after she conceded, has again found herself in the losing column. A recount held Tuesday, a week after […]

34 minutes ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by the Tampa Police Department, Joseph Ruddy, a prosecutor...

Associated Press

Elite prosecutor misused position by offering Justice Department card in DUI stop, watchdog finds

MIAMI (AP) — One of the nation’s most prolific federal narcotics prosecutors flouted ethics rules last year when he drunkenly handed his business card to Florida police investigating a hit-and-run crash, a Justice Department watchdog found. The finding comes nearly a year after The Associated Press published body-camera footage following a Fourth of July crash […]

36 minutes ago

VR Systems, the company responsible for the glitches that kept the public from seeing primary elect...

Associated Press

Questions remain as tech company takes blame for glitch in Florida county election websites

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An elections technology company is taking full responsibility for glitches that kept many Florida county elections officials from immediately posting primary results Tuesday night. While the problem didn’t affect voters or ballot counting, there were still unanswered questions Wednesday. Tallahassee-based VR Systems issued a brief statement but refused to answer questions […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Beloved 80-year-old dog walker killed in carjacking while defending her dogs

SEATTLE (AP) — A beloved 80-year-old dog walker was killed during a carjacking in a Seattle neighborhood while trying to defend her and her client’s pets. Police responded to reports of a carjacking in the Madison Valley neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a bystander performing CPR on a woman in the middle […]

55 minutes ago

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a sign as President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic Natio...

Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi will address the DNC after being part of the Biden-to-Harris switch

CHICAGO (AP) — Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday didn’t want to discuss her fateful conversation with President Joe Biden in which she expressed her concerns about Democrats losing the White House this November. Speaking in the cathedral-like University Club of Chicago, she initially filibustered when asked about what she told Biden before he exited the 2024 […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel through late March amid war in Gaza