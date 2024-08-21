Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix

Aug 21, 2024

One man was killed and another was wounded when they fought with knives in central Phoenix on Aug. 20, 2024. (KTAR News File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. and found an injured man, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, 34-year-old Efren Partida, died of his wounds after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators learned that another man entered a nearby hospital with stab wounds, too. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The two men apparently got into a physical altercation after an argument escalated, police said. Both men pulled out knives during the melee.

“Detectives will interview the surviving victim once he recovers,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.

