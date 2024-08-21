1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix
Aug 21, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:02 pm
(KTAR News File Photo)
PHOENIX – One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to a stabbing call near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. and found an injured man, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The victim, 34-year-old Efren Partida, died of his wounds after being taken to a hospital.
Investigators learned that another man entered a nearby hospital with stab wounds, too. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
The two men apparently got into a physical altercation after an argument escalated, police said. Both men pulled out knives during the melee.
“Detectives will interview the surviving victim once he recovers,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details were made available.
