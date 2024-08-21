Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Defense attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber seek recusal of judge overseeing case

Aug 21, 2024, 11:16 AM

FILE - This photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on April 19, 2013, shows Dzhokhar...

FILE - This photo released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on April 19, 2013, shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man convicted of carrying out the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack. (FBI via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(FBI via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are seeking to remove the judge overseeing the protracted legal battle over Tsarnaev’s death sentence.

Tsarnaev’s lawyers said during a hearing in federal court in Boston on Wednesday that U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole should be recused from the case, pointing to what they said were comments O’Toole made about the case on podcasts and at public events during the appeals process.

Prosecutors said they are not opposed to a hearing on the issue, but they said they believe the motion is meritless.

O’Toole scheduled a hearing on the recusal request for next month. Tsarnaev was not in court.

“I want to dispose of that issue immediately, one way or another,” O’Toole said.

During the hearing, O’Toole also said all future filings connected to the case are to be done under seal to protect the integrity of the process.

A victim of the bombing, Mikey Borgard, attended Wednesday’s hearing.

Borgard said he was walking home from work on the day of the marathon when the bombs exploded. He suffered hearing loss and from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was 21 when the marathon happened. I’m 33 now. This has been a very, very long process and I really kind of wish it was over,” said Borgard, who wear hearing aides. Despite his injuries, Borgard said opposes capital punishment.

“I very strongly oppose the death penalty and that’s across the board. It does not matter who you are, I think the death penalty is inhumane,” he said. “That is essentially an eye for an eye, and that is very old way of looking at things.”

A federal appeals court in March ordered O’Toole to investigate the defense’s claims of juror bias and to determine whether Tsarnaev’s death sentence should stand following his conviction for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the marathon’s finish line in 2013.

If O’Toole finds jurors should have been disqualified, he should vacate Tsarnaev’s sentence and hold a new penalty-phase trial to determine if Tsarnaev should be sentenced to death, the appeals court said.

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death sentence imposed on Tsarnaev after the 1st Circuit threw out the sentence in 2020. The circuit court found then that the trial judge did not sufficiently question jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing. The Supreme Court justices voted 6-3 in 2022 when they ruled that the 1st Circuit’s decision was wrong.

The 1st Circuit took another look at the case after Tsarnaev’s lawyers urged it to examine issues the Supreme Court didn’t consider. Among them was whether the trial judge wrongly forced the trial to be held in Boston and wrongly denied defense challenges to seating two jurors they say lied during questioning.

Tsarnaev’s guilt in the deaths of those killed in the bombing was not at issue in the appeal. Defense lawyers have argued that Tsarnaev had fallen under the influence of his older brother, Tamerlan, who died in a gun battle with police a few days after the April 15, 2013, bombing.

Tsarnaev was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction and the killing of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier during the Tsarnaev brothers’ getaway attempt.

United States News

Associated Press

Heat dome moves into Texas with record highs expected

A heat dome that has led to nearly 90 consecutive days of triple-digit high temperatures in Phoenix moved into Texas Wednesday, with high temperature records expected to fall by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A major heat alert is in place for Texas, reflecting what the weather service called “rare and/or long-duration […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Canada lynx confirmed in Vermont for 1st time since 2018

SHREWSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Canada lynx, an endangered species in Vermont, has been confirmed in the state for the first time since 2018, and farther south than the last confirmed sighting. A Shrewsbury man was driving home on Saturday evening when he saw the large cat walking along the side of a rural road. […]

19 minutes ago

Kellye SoRelle, former general counsel for the Oath Keepers, right, and her attorney Horatio Aldred...

Associated Press

Attorney for far-right Oath Keepers extremist group pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney who represented the far-right Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including members of the extremist group. Kellye SoRelle, who was general counsel for the antigovernment group and a close associate of its founder, is scheduled to […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - Gold bars are stacked in a vault at the U.S. Mint in West Point, N.Y., on July 22, 2014. (AP...

Associated Press

The price of gold is at a record high. Here’s why

NEW YORK (AP) — A gold rush is here. The precious metal hit an all time high this week. The spot price for gold closed Tuesday above $2,514, according to data from FactSet. That’s the highest closing price recorded for the commodity to date. Here’s what you need to know. What is the price of […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference at the Federal Rese...

Associated Press

Fed minutes: Most officials favored a rate cut in September if inflation continued to cool

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at their next meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool. The minutes of the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting, released Wednesday, said the “vast majority” of policymakers “observed that, if the data continued to […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Human bones found near carousel in waterfront park in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered near a waterfront carousel twice this week. A city parks department officer found a skull and other bones on the shoreline in Brooklyn Bridge Park shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police said. A femur was found in the same spot […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Defense attorneys for Boston Marathon bomber seek recusal of judge overseeing case