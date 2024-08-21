Close
Human bones found near carousel in waterfront park in Brooklyn

Aug 21, 2024, 10:21 AM | Updated: 12:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered near a waterfront carousel twice this week.

A city parks department officer found a skull and other bones on the shoreline in Brooklyn Bridge Park shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, police said. A femur was found in the same spot at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The bones were found just a few feet from Jane’s Carousel, a merry-go-round that was built in 1922 for an amusement park in Youngstown, Ohio, and installed in Brooklyn in 2011 after an extensive renovation

The city medical examiner’s office is investigating the bones and working to determine whether they are from the same person.

