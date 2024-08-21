Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Trump is set to hold his first outdoor rally since last month’s assassination attempt

Aug 21, 2024, 9:31 AM

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass as supporters arrive to hear Republican pres...

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass as supporters arrive to hear Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speak at a rally, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Asheboro, N.C. Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination when a a gunman opened fire in Pennsylvania last month. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania last month.

Trump’s podium at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame, where he is slated to deliver remarks on national security Wednesday afternoon, is surrounded by panes of bulletproof glass that form a protective wall across the stage.

Storage containers have been stacked around the perimeter of the space to create additional walls and block sight lines. Snipers have been positioned on roofs at the venue, where old aircraft are sitting behind the podium and a large American flag is suspended from cranes.

The event is part of Trump’s weeklong series of counterprogramming to the Democratic National Convention, which is underway in Chicago. Allies have been urging him to focus on policy instead of personal attacks as he struggles to adjust to running against Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

On Tuesday night, the convention showcased a double dose of Obama firepower, as the former president and former first lady assailed Trump, calling him out repeatedly by name.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black,” Michelle Obama said of Trump in a rousing speech.

She also referenced a comment he made in a June debate, asking: “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?”

Barack Obama mocked Trump’s obsession with his crowd sizes and called Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.”

“It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” the former president said.

Trump will be joined on Wednesday by his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. He’s spent the week visiting battleground states in his busiest week of campaigning since the Republican primaries.

Reflecting the importance of North Carolina in this year’s election, the trip is Trump’s second to the state in just the past week. Last Wednesday, he appeared in Asheville, North Carolina, for a speech on the economy.

Trump won North Carolina by a comfortable margin in 2016. The state delivered the former president his closest statewide margin of victory four years ago and is once again considered a key battleground in 2024.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

