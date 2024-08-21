PHOENIX – A Chandler man with a developmental disability was located Wednesday morning, several hours after authorities made him the subject of a Silver Alert.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Chandler Police Department announced that Nicholas Flores, 21, was found in Gilbert and was being reunited with his family.

Flores had been missing since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When the Silver Alert was issued around 3 a.m. Wednesday, he had last been seen on foot near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

🚨***UPDATE***🚨 Nicholas was located in Gilbert and is in the process of being reunited with his family. Thank you all for your help!

—————————————————— 📷 MISSING PERSON ALERT 📷 Help us locate 21-year-old Nicholas Flores! He was last seen… pic.twitter.com/dJ3MUaZJyJ — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 21, 2024

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and sandals at the time when he went missing.

