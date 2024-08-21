Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler man with developmental disability located hours after Silver Alert issued

Aug 21, 2024

Nicholas Flores, the subject of a Silver Alert in Chandler, was located Aug. 21, 2024.

PHOENIX – A Chandler man with a developmental disability was located Wednesday morning, several hours after authorities made him the subject of a Silver Alert.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Chandler Police Department announced that Nicholas Flores, 21, was found in Gilbert and was being reunited with his family.

Flores had been missing since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When the Silver Alert was issued around 3 a.m. Wednesday, he had last been seen on foot near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and sandals at the time when he went missing.

