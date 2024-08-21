PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions was canceled after he was located Wednesday.

Mohamed Abdi, 51, was found safe and taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When the Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday, Abdi had last been seen on foot near 27th Street and Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue pants.

Abdi is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and wears glasses.

The subject’s medical conditions may cause him to appear confused, according to the Silver Alert.

