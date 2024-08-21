Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions located

Aug 21, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 12:14 pm

Split images of two headshots of Mohamed Abdi. Mohamed Abdi was found safe after authorities issued...

Mohamed Abdi was found safe after authorities issued a Silver Alert for him on Aug. 21, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions was canceled after he was located Wednesday.

Mohamed Abdi, 51, was found safe and taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When the Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday, Abdi had last been seen on foot near 27th Street and Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue pants.

Abdi is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and wears glasses.

The subject’s medical conditions may cause him to appear confused, according to the Silver Alert.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs walking in front of U.S. an Arizona flags....

Kevin Stone

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters will play key role in deciding presidency, control of Congress

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants her state's voters to know they will play a large role in determining which party controls the levers of power in the U.S.

16 minutes ago

Map of McDowell...

KTAR.com

McDowell Mountain Regional Park closed due to wildfire, crews responding

Multiple crews responded to a wildfire near the McDowell Mountain Park Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon.

34 minutes ago

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera photo shows a crash on Loop 202 in west Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway reopens in west Phoenix after crash

A crash backed up traffic on the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves. He will speak in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2024, fueling speculation that co...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. to speak in Phoenix amid speculation he’ll drop presidential bid and support Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak in Phoenix on Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward."

2 hours ago

Blurry file photo of a Phoenix Police SUV with lights on at night. One man was killed and another w...

KTAR.com

1 man dead, another hospitalized after knife fight in central Phoenix

One man was killed and another was wounded Monday night in a knife fight in central Phoenix, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Side of an Apache County Sheriff's Office vehicle. An Arizona grand jury indicted two Apache County...

Kevin Stone

2 married Apache County elected officials and an aide indicted in public corruption case

An Arizona grand jury indicted two Apache County elected officials and an aide as part of a public corruption case.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Silver Alert canceled after Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions located