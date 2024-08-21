Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions

Aug 21, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:16 am

Mohamed Abdi, the subject of a Silver Alert, was last seen near 27th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photos via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert early Wednesday for a missing Phoenix man with multiple medical conditions.

Mohamed Abdi, 51, was last seen on foot near 27th Street and Thomas Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt and blue pants.

Abdi is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and wears glasses.

The subject’s medical conditions may cause him to appear confused, according to the Silver Alert.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6141.

