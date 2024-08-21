Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Tim Walz, Bill Clinton to speak on Day 3 of Democratic National Convention

Aug 21, 2024, 6:54 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Wa...

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' running mate, is scheduled to speak on Day 3 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.

In a delicate balancing act, Harris and the parade of Democrats speaking on her behalf all week are looking to harness the exuberance that has swept over their party since President Joe Biden stepped aside while making clear to their supporters that the election will be a fierce fight and frustratingly close.

“So much is on the line in this election,” Harris said Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she spoke at a professional basketball arena in battleground Wisconsin as the convention continued 90 miles away in Chicago. “And understand, this not 2016 or 2020. The stakes are higher.”

RELATED STORIES

And in Chicago hours later, former President Barack Obama offered his own caution: “Make no mistake, it will be a fight,” Obama said. For all the energy and memes and rallies that have defined the campaign since Harris became the nominee, Obama said, “this will still be a tight race in a closely divided country.”

Harris is working to stitch together a broad coalition in her bid to defeat Republican former President Donald Trump this fall. She is drawing on stars like Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, and other celebrities, officials from the far left to the middle, and even some Republicans to boost her campaign.

And while the theme of Tuesday was “a bold vision for America’s future,” the disparate factions of Harris’ evolving coalition demonstrated, above all, that they are connected by a deep desire to prevent a second Trump presidency.

Convention organizers dubbed the theme for Wednesday “a fight for our freedoms,” a nod to the concept around which Harris has organized her campaign. She frames Trump as a threat to abortion rights and personal choices, but also to democracy itself.

To shepherd that message, the night’s speaker list features a long list of big names and rising stars in the party, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate.

Also speaking will be several Democratic senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

Walz’s job Wednesday when he accepts the nomination is to introduce himself to Americans who had never heard of the Minnesota governor until Harris plucked him from relative obscurity to join her ticket. His goofy, folksy, Midwestern dad aura has endeared him to Democrats and balanced Harris’ coastal background.

Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All, is expected to speak on reproductive rights. And as with the other nights of the convention, there will be remarks from what organizers describe as “everyday Americans” whose freedoms hinge on the upcoming election.

In the intense scrutiny that comes with a presidential campaign, Walz has faced repeated questions about embellishing his background. His wife, Gwen Walz, this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization but used other fertility treatments after Republicans pointed to multiple times her husband talked publicly about his family’s reliance on IVF. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, called Tim Walz a liar.

Republicans have also pointed to a 2018 comment in which Walz refers to weapons “that I carried in war” while talking about gun violence. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, Walz did not deploy to a war zone.

Still, polling data shows Walz had a smoother launch as Harris’ running mate than Vance did for Trump. About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Both are well-liked so far within their own parties. Independents are slightly more likely to have a positive view of Walz than Vance, but most don’t know enough about either one yet. About 4 in 10 Americans don’t know enough about Walz to have an opinion about him, the poll found.

Clinton, meanwhile, is a veteran of the political convention speech — and famously longwinded. He bored the audience with his keynote address at the 1988 Democratic convention, when he was the young, little-known governor of Arkansas. It damaged his reputation, but he recovered and when he next spoke at a convention four years later it was to accept the Democratic nomination.

United States News

Demonstrators clash with police near the Israeli Consulate during the Democratic National Conventio...

Associated Press

At least 55 arrested after clashes with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago during DNC

CHICAGO (AP) — At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the city’s police chief called “a danger to our city.” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Wednesday that those arrested outside the Israeli Consulate, about 2 miles (3.2 […]

16 minutes ago

An outdoor stage is set encased with bulletproof glass as supporters arrive to hear Republican pres...

Associated Press

Trump is set to hold his first outdoor rally since last month’s assassination attempt

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania last month. Trump’s podium at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame, where he is slated to deliver remarks on national security Wednesday afternoon, is surrounded by panes of bulletproof glass that form […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia counties urge state elections board to stop changing rules ahead of November

ATLANTA (AP) — County election officials in Georgia are asking the State Election Board to stop changing the rules ahead of the November election, citing concerns about creating unnecessary confusion for poll workers and voters. The state board has been considering a slew of rule proposals in recent months and has adopted several of them. […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects GOP call to give Wisconsin youth prison counselors more freedom to punish inmates

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected Republican legislators’ calls to give counselors at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison more leeway in controlling and punishing inmates after a counselor was killed during a fight at the facility this summer. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sent a letter Tuesday to state Senate Judiciary Committee Chair […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

7 convicted of blocking access to abortion clinic in suburban Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — Seven anti-abortion activists have been convicted of crimes related to blocking a clinic in suburban Detroit in 2020. “These defendants are entitled to their views, but they are not entitled to prevent others from exercising the rights secured to them by the laws of the United States,” U.S. Attorney Dawn […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Government: U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported in year that ended in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 through March this year than were originally reported, the government said Wednesday. The revised total adds to evidence that the job market has been slowing and likely reinforces the Federal Reserve’s plan to start cutting interest rates soon. The Labor Department estimated […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Tim Walz, Bill Clinton to speak on Day 3 of Democratic National Convention