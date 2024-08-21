Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Voters in Arizona and Montana can decide on constitutional right to abortion

Aug 20, 2024, 9:30 PM

Pro-choice protesters at a protest with signs....

FILE - Protesters join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, protesting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Voters in Arizona and Montana will be able to decide in November whether they want to protect the right to an abortion in their state constitutions.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 200-word summary that abortion advocates used to collect signatures for a ballot measure is valid, clearing the way for the issue to appear on the ballot.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on Tuesday certified Montana’s constitutional initiative for the November ballot.

Under both measures, abortions would be allowed until fetal viability — the point at which a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks.

In Arizona, there are some exceptions for post-viability abortions to save the mother’s life or to protect her physical or mental health. Montana’s measure allows later abortions if needed to protect the mother’s life or health.

Montana’s initiative would enshrine in the constitution a 1999 state Supreme Court ruling that found the constitutional right to privacy includes the right of a patient to receive an abortion from a provider of their choice. Supporters sought to protect the right as Republican lawmakers passed bills to restrict abortion rights.

Voters in more than a half-dozen states will be deciding abortion measures this fall. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide.

“Since Roe was overturned, extreme anti-abortion politicians have used every trick in the book to take away our freedoms and ban abortion completely,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Montana, said in a statement. “During that time, we have been working together to put this issue before voters.”

RELATED STORIES

Recent decisions from the Arizona Supreme Court come ahead of a Thursday ballot printing deadline. Montana’s ballot must be certified by Thursday.

Arizona’s justices sided with Republican lawmakers in a separate case concerning the abortion ballot measure last week to allow a voter information pamphlet to refer to an embryo or fetus as an “unborn human being.” That language will not appear on the ballots.

In another case, the justices ruled a legislative proposal to let local police make arrests near the state’s border with Mexico will appear on the ballot for voters to decide. The court had rejected a challenge from Latino groups that argued the ballot measure violated a rule in the state constitution that says legislative proposals must cover a single subject.

In the latest abortion measure case, Arizona Right to Life sued over the petition summary, arguing it was misleading.

The high court justices rejected that argument, as well as the claim that the summary for the proposed amendment failed to mention it would overturn existing abortion laws if approved by voters. The court in its ruling states that “reasonable people” can differ over how to describe a key provisions of a ballot measure, but a court should not entangle itself in those disputes.

“Regardless of the ruling, we are looking forward to working with our pro-life partners across the state to continue to inform voters about this ambiguous language,” said Susan Haugland, spokesperson for Arizona Right to Life.

Arizona for Abortion Access, which launched the initiative, said the ruling is a “huge win” and advocates will be working around the clock to encourage voters to support it.

“We are confident that this fall, Arizona voters will make history by establishing a fundamental right to abortion in our state, once and for all,” the group said in a statement.

The Arizona secretary of state’s office recently certified 577,971 signatures — far above the number required to put the question before voters.

Democrats have made abortion rights a central message since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 — and it is a key part of their efforts in this year’s elections.

United States News

Associated Press

Man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in standoff with police at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention. Justin Zimmerman has been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden departs from federal court June 11, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Sl...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden’s lawyers, prosecutors headed back to court ahead of his trial on federal tax charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weeks before Hunter Biden is set to stand trial on federal tax charges, the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son and prosecutors will appear in a California courtroom Wednesday as the judge weighs what evidence can be presented to the jury. Hunter Biden is accused of a scheme to avoid […]

3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY., speaking during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 202...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: A look at claims made during the second night of the Democratic National Convention

The second night of the Democratic National Convention was filled with excitement as a celebratory roll call marked Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination to be the party’s candidate for president. As speaker after speaker addressed the convention extolling her qualities to the lead the country, they also spelled out differences with her opponents, former President […]

3 hours ago

Delegates watch as former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention T...

Associated Press

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s third day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention heads into its third day on Wednesday. After receiving the blessing of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, the focus on the second to last day of the DNC shifts to Kamala Harris’ vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The former school […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Dr. Lee Morissette shows an image of lungs damaged by asbestos exposure, April 4, 2024, at t...

Associated Press

Montana asbestos clinic seeks to reverse $6M in fines, penalties over false claims

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A health clinic in a Montana town that was polluted with deadly asbestos will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reverse almost $6 million in fines and penalties after a jury determined it submitted hundreds of false claims on behalf of patients. The jury verdict came last year in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former President Bill Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C...

Associated Press

Bill Clinton’s post-presidential journey: a story told in convention speeches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In Bill Clinton’s prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention in 1988, the young governor of Arkansas bored delegates so thoroughly that they cheered when he said, “in closing…” Many years later, as a former president whose legacy had made a comeback, Clinton aided Barack Obama’s reelection with a 2012 […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Voters in Arizona and Montana can decide on constitutional right to abortion