Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Arizona Supreme Court clears way for voters to decide on constitutional right to abortion

Aug 20, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 200-word summary that advocates used to collect signatures is valid, clearing the way for voters to decide on the constitutional right to an abortion.

Under the measure, abortions would be allowed until an embryo or fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks. There are some exceptions for later-term abortions to save the mother’s life or to protect her physical or mental health.

The decision comes on the heels of a Thursday ballot printing deadline.

Arizona Right to Life, the organization that sued the ballot measure campaign, argued that the petition summary obscured the basic thrust of the ballot initiative by failing to mention it would overturn existing abortion laws.

AP (New)

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari, is photographed at her campaign office Thursday...

Associated Press

Arizona judge to announce winner of Democratic primary recount for US House race

PHOENIX (AP) — The winner of a Democratic primary election that triggered a recount for an open congressional seat in Arizona will be announced Tuesday. Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari led by 42 votes over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán in the July 30 primary race for Arizona’s 3rd District. Arizona law automatically […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class...

Associated Press

Got cold symptoms? Here’s when kids should take a sick day from school

PHOENIX (AP) — As schools reopen for another year, they are focused on improving student attendance. But back-to-school is hitting just as COVID-19 cases are increasing, raising the question: When is a child too sick for school? School absences surged during the pandemic and have yet to recover. Nearly 1 in 4 students remains chronically […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Dry desert heat breaks records as it blasts much of the US Southwest, forecasters say

PHOENIX (AP) — An overnight storm has kept Phoenix from setting a record for overnight low temperatures, but the city can’t seem to escape excessive daytime heat. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported that the low around dawn Sunday was 79 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius) after as much as 1.77 inches (4.5 centimeters) of […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Phoenix police launch website detailing incidents included in scathing DOJ report

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix and its police force have launched pattern of excessive force and racial discrimination. The website includes incident records, body camera footage and evidence in cases mentioned in the report. The city had provided federal investigators with roughly 179,000 documents and 22,000 body camera videos during their investigation. Interim […]

3 days ago

FILE - Scholar and activist Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candida...

Associated Press

Her name was on a signature petition to be a Cornel West elector. Her question: What’s an elector?

PHOENIX (AP) — When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector? “I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Arizona court: Fetus can be referred to as ‘unborn human being’ in abortion measure voter pamphlet

PHOENIX (AP) — An informational pamphlet for voters who will decide whether to guarantee the constitutional right to an abortion can refer to a fetus as an “unborn human being,” the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The justices sided with Republican lawmakers over the proponents of the ballot measure on abortion rights. Arizona voters will […]

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Arizona Supreme Court clears way for voters to decide on constitutional right to abortion