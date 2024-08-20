Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Western Alaska Yup’ik village floods as river rises from a series of storms

Aug 20, 2024, 4:46 PM

Water from an overflowing Kuskokwim River floods Napakiak, Alaska, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Job Hale...

Water from an overflowing Kuskokwim River floods Napakiak, Alaska, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (Job Hale via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Job Hale via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Storm-battered residents in the western Alaska village of Napakiak were preparing for the third storm in a week Tuesday, days after a minister had to use a front loader to free people from flooded homes.

Napakiak, a Yup’ik village of about 350 residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, was flooded Sunday after heavy rains swelled the Kuskokwim River.

Conditions beforehand were “pretty brutal,” with winds and a lot of rain, said Job Hale, the minister of Armory of God Baptist Church. Then the water suddenly started rising as river currents pushed into town.

It caught everyone by surprise because it wasn’t the normal spring or fall flooding, which residents prepare for, Hale said. People scrambled to move vehicles to higher ground, remove firewood from underneath their raised homes and secure water tanks.

“I have a front loader, which became very handy because there were several people that actually got stuck in their homes,” Hale said. Even though homes are elevated, the water level was 3 feet (about 1 meter) or more and coming up through floors.

Three times he maneuvered the front loader to people’s doors, and they climbed inside the bucket for a ride to dry ground.

It was also used to rescue one person who needed medical aid, Hale said, adding that several residents told him they couldn’t remember flooding this bad in years.

The water started to recede Sunday night, but some parts of town were still swamped two days later.

Erosion has long been a problem in many Alaska communities including Napakiak, where it isn’t unusual to lose 100 feet (30 meters) of riverbank a year.

The erosion is caused in part by climate change, with warming temperatures melting permafrost, or permanently frozen soil, making riverbanks unstable.

It’s so pervasive in Napakiak that the village school had to be closed this year because it’s close to falling into the river. Plans are to demolish the building and have students attend classes in temporary buildings until a new school being built farther from the river is completed next summer, superintendent Andrew Anderson said.

In an ironic twist, Sunday’s flooding forced the cancellation of a farewell party for the old school.

The weekend storms caused coastal flooding in several other western Alaska communities, but there were no reports of health issues or major property damage, state emergency officials said.

Sunday’s was the second storm to affect the Bethel area, the hub community for southwest Alaska about 400 miles (640 kilometers) west of Anchorage. Napakiak is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Bethel, but there are no roads between the two communities until winter, when the river becomes a highway after it freezes.

The third storm was expected later Tuesday as the remnants of typhoon Ampil were forecast to impact parts of Alaska’s west coast.

This storm doesn’t look as potent as the weekend event, but Christian Landry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Anchorage, said the Bethel area will get another round of precipitation and gusty winds through the night as the system moves north toward Nome.

United States News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Ale...

Associated Press

FTC’s bid to ban noncompete agreements rejected by federal judge in Texas

A federal judge in Texas has blocked a new rule from the Federal Trade Commission that would have made it easier for employees to quit a job and work for a competitor. In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ada Brown granted a motion for summary judgement filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and […]

4 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, addresses Democratic vice ...

Associated Press

Tim Walz has described his family’s IVF experience. His wife says they used a different procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, after an Alabama court halted in vitro fertilization procedures in the state, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to speak about his struggle to have children with his wife, Gwen. The same month, his team sent a fundraising email titled “our IVF journey” sharing an article that referenced “his family’s IVF […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, speaks in opposition to a bill loosening gun laws, Ma...

Associated Press

Georgia lawmaker urges panel to consider better firearms safety rules to deter child gun deaths

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator is trying to change the terms of an entrenched partisan debate, saying he’s not interested in restricting gun ownership but in preventing the fatal shooting of children. The statement Tuesday by Decatur Democrat Emanuel Jones reflects the strategies of those who are trying to reduce gun violence in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, Jan. 14, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, ...

Associated Press

University of Kentucky to disband diversity office after GOP lawmakers pushed anti-DEI legislation

The University of Kentucky will disband its Office for Institutional Diversity in response to questions from policymakers on whether the school has stifled political discussions, its president said Tuesday. The action on the Lexington, Kentucky, campus comes after state lawmakers debated whether to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities. Republican supermajorities in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3 people charged after death of federal prison worker who opened fentanyl-laced mail

A federal prison inmate and two other people were charged Tuesday with conspiring to mail drugs to a penitentiary in California where a mailroom supervisor died last week after opening a letter that prosecutors said was laced with fentanyl and other substances. According to prosecutors, Jamar Jones, a prisoner at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a c...

Associated Press

Trump campaigns to ‘make America safe again’ as Democratic convention zeroes in on his felony record

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday to “Make America Safe Again” while campaigning in Michigan as the Democrats who gathered in Chicago to nominate Kamala Harris branded him a career criminal. As part of a battleground campaign swing designed to counter the Democratic National Convention, Trump stood alongside sheriff’s deputies in […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Western Alaska Yup’ik village floods as river rises from a series of storms