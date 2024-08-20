Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

FTC’s bid to ban noncompete agreements rejected by federal judge in Texas

Aug 20, 2024, 4:44 PM

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Ale...

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A federal judge in Texas has blocked a new rule from the Federal Trade Commission that would have made it easier for employees to quit a job and work for a competitor.

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ada Brown granted a motion for summary judgement filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other plaintiffs, and rejected the FTC’s own petition for a judgement in its favor.

In reaching his decision, Brown concluded that that the FTC “exceeded its statutory authority” in making the rule, which the judge called “arbitrary and capricious.” The judge also concluded that the rule would cause irreparable harm.

As a result of the court’s decision, the FTC won’t be able to enforce its rule, which was set to go into effect on Sept. 4, according to the judge’s ruling.

Still, the decision does not prevent the agency from addressing noncompete agreements through “case-by-case” enforcement actions, said Victoria Graham, an FTC spokesperson.

The FTC is also considering appealing the court’s decision, Graham said.

The FTC voted in April to prohibit employers nationwide from entering into new noncompete agreements or enforcing existing noncompetes, saying the agreements restrict workers’ freedom and suppress wages.

But companies opposing the ban argue they need noncompete agreements to protect business relationships, trade secrets and investments they make to train or recruit employees.

Apart from the Texas case, companies sued the FTC in Florida and Pennsylvania to block the rule.

In the Florida lawsuit, which was brought by a retirement community, the court granted a preliminary injunction, prohibiting enforcement of the rule just for the plaintiff, but not any other company.

In the Pennsylvania lawsuit, the court concluded that the plaintiff, a tree company, failed to show it would be irreparably harmed by the ban and that the company wasn’t likely to win the case.

The divergent rulings mean the issue could end up working its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

United States News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, addresses Democratic vice ...

Associated Press

Tim Walz has described his family’s IVF experience. His wife says they used a different procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — In March, after an Alabama court halted in vitro fertilization procedures in the state, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to speak about his struggle to have children with his wife, Gwen. The same month, his team sent a fundraising email titled “our IVF journey” sharing an article that referenced “his family’s IVF […]

25 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, speaks in opposition to a bill loosening gun laws, Ma...

Associated Press

Georgia lawmaker urges panel to consider better firearms safety rules to deter child gun deaths

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator is trying to change the terms of an entrenched partisan debate, saying he’s not interested in restricting gun ownership but in preventing the fatal shooting of children. The statement Tuesday by Decatur Democrat Emanuel Jones reflects the strategies of those who are trying to reduce gun violence in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, Jan. 14, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, ...

Associated Press

University of Kentucky to disband diversity office after GOP lawmakers pushed anti-DEI legislation

The University of Kentucky will disband its Office for Institutional Diversity in response to questions from policymakers on whether the school has stifled political discussions, its president said Tuesday. The action on the Lexington, Kentucky, campus comes after state lawmakers debated whether to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities. Republican supermajorities in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3 people charged after death of federal prison worker who opened fentanyl-laced mail

A federal prison inmate and two other people were charged Tuesday with conspiring to mail drugs to a penitentiary in California where a mailroom supervisor died last week after opening a letter that prosecutors said was laced with fentanyl and other substances. According to prosecutors, Jamar Jones, a prisoner at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks on crime and safety during a c...

Associated Press

Trump campaigns to ‘make America safe again’ as Democratic convention zeroes in on his felony record

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump pledged Tuesday to “Make America Safe Again” while campaigning in Michigan as the Democrats who gathered in Chicago to nominate Kamala Harris branded him a career criminal. As part of a battleground campaign swing designed to counter the Democratic National Convention, Trump stood alongside sheriff’s deputies in […]

2 hours ago

Donald Trump speaking into a microphone....

Associated Press

Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images

Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts but some of his posts don’t have much to do with reality.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

FTC’s bid to ban noncompete agreements rejected by federal judge in Texas