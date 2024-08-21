Close
GENERAL NEWS

Flower Child to be inaugural tenant at Phoenix PV development

Aug 21, 2024, 4:15 AM

flower child...

Flower Child announced on Tuesday that it'll be the inaugural tenant at the brand-new PV development that opens in September. (Flower Child photo)

(Flower Child photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona-born healthy, fast-casual restaurant Flower Child will be the inaugural tenant at the brand-new PV development — the much-anticipated redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall — that opens in Phoenix on Sept. 24, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

This announcement comes 10 years after Flower Child opened its first location in the Valley.

Flower Child PV is located at 12640 N. Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, and will be Flower Child’s 34th location nationwide with restaurants located in 11 states across the country.

“We are excited to open our next Flower Child in the Valley as part of the redevelopment of the iconic former Paradise Valley Mall,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a press release. “This neighborhood has been underserved for quite some time and we’re proud to be a part of bringing life back to the area while growing the brand’s footprint here at home.”

What does Flower Child’s menu contain?

As a brand under the Fox Restaurant Concepts umbrella, Flower Child caters to all lifestyles – vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, etc. – and provides made-from-scratch meals accessible to various dietary needs.

The menu contains feel-good indulgences with healthy ingredients such as:

  • Mother Earth Bowl: ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed.
  • Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese: aged white cheddar and parmesan
  • Chicken Enchiladas: guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black bean, roasted corn, and avocado
  • Flying Avocado Wrap: smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato, and avocado hummus
  • Brussels Sprouts & Organic Kale Salad: red grape, organic apple, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almond, and apple cider vinaigrette.

