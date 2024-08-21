Close
Flower Child, inaugural tenant at PV, sets opening date at former Paradise Valley Mall site

Aug 21, 2024

flower child...

Flower Child announced on Tuesday that it'll be the inaugural tenant at the brand-new PV development that opens in September. (Flower Child photo)

(Flower Child photo)

PHOENIX — Flower Child announced the opening date of its new location at the PV mixed-use development in Phoenix.

The Arizona-born fast-casual restaurant will be the inaugural tenant at the much-anticipated redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall site when it opens on Sept. 24, Fox Restaurant Concepts announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes 10 years after Flower Child opened its first location in the Valley.

The PV eatery is located at 12640 N. Tatum Blvd. and will be Flower Child’s 34th location nationwide, including restaurants in 11 states.

“We are excited to open our next Flower Child in the Valley as part of the redevelopment of the iconic former Paradise Valley Mall,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a press release. “This neighborhood has been underserved for quite some time and we’re proud to be a part of bringing life back to the area while growing the brand’s footprint here at home.”

What does Flower Child’s menu contain?

Flower Child caters to all lifestyles – vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, etc. – and provides made-from-scratch meals accessible to various dietary needs.

The menu contains feel-good indulgences with healthy ingredients such as:

  • Mother Earth Bowl: ancient grains, sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, leafy greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette, and hemp seed.
  • Gluten-Free Mac & Cheese: aged white cheddar and parmesan
  • Chicken Enchiladas: guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, organic black bean, roasted corn, and avocado
  • Flying Avocado Wrap: smoked turkey, gouda, romaine, tomato, and avocado hummus
  • Brussels Sprouts & Organic Kale Salad: red grape, organic apple, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almond, and apple cider vinaigrette.

What other tenants will be opening at PV?

The first phase of PV, including a 400-unit residential rental community, features a variety of businesses.

Including Flower Child, the initial lineup features five restaurants. The others are Federal Pizza, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar and The Melt.

The Hammer & Nails men’s grooming shop, European Wax Center and a medical spa called SkinSpirit have also signed leases at PV.

In addition, musical instrument company Fender, Whole Foods, Trevor’s Liquor and Wren House Brewing Co. are part of the first phase.

