PHOENIX – The final new homes to be built in the luxury Pine Canyon golf course community in northern Arizona are now on the market.

Scottsdale-based Symmetry Companies announced Monday that 12 homes are available in Ghost Tree, a new enclave in the Flagstaff master-planned community.

“Ghost Tree is a landmark achievement for Pine Canyon, setting new standards for luxury and design,” Peter Burger, Symmetry Companies president and founder, said in a press release. “We’re proud to introduce this exclusive collection of homes, offering a unique opportunity to become part of this exceptional community and the very best of mountain living at an unparalleled level.”

It’s the first new home release the Pine Canyon golf course community since 2021, when 26 sites sold out in one day, pulling in $15.9 million in sales.

How much do the new Pine Canyon golf course community homes cost?

The new houses range from 3,000 to over 4,000 square feet, with prices starting in the low $3 millions.

Ghost Tree overlooks the 14th hole of the Pine Canyon golf course, which just underwent a $4.6 million renovation. The residences feature a mountain-modern design and are positioned to maximize views of the golf course and the San Francisco Peaks.

“The recent renovation not only enhances the golfing experience with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices but also reinforces our dedication to creating a world-class destination,” Todd Severson, partner at Symmetry Companies, said in the release. “The improvements underscore our vision of integrating excellence in every aspect of the community, ensuring that Pine Canyon remains at the forefront of luxury living and exceptional recreation.”

