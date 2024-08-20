Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

Aug 20, 2024, 12:57 PM

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, on May 9, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring.

In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, waived his right to a trial in Baton Rouge, news outlets reported. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick then closed the Louisiana case and moved jurisdiction to the federal court in Salt Lake City. Gaulden also signed notice of his intent to enter his guilty plea once the case is transferred to Utah.

Prosecutors allege Gaulden, a convicted felon, had a handgun while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge in 2020. He was among 15 people arrested after more than a dozen guns were seized from the video set. Gaulden, 24, of Baton Rouge, faces up to 10 years in prison in the weapons’ case, federal prosecutors have said.

The move gives the federal government jurisdiction to prosecute Gaulden in Utah where he was charged earlier this year with more than 60 felony counts tied to a “large scale prescription fraud ring.”

Gaulden had been living in Utah on house arrest while awaiting his Louisiana trial. Since May 10, he’s been held without bond at the Weber County Jail, north of Salt Lake City, awaiting trial in the drug case.

NBA YoungBoy, who also is known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, has achieved four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and one Top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His music includes “38 Baby,” “Outside Today” and Tyler, The Creator’s song, “Wusyaname,” on which he is featured with Ty Dolla $ign. That collaboration earned them a Grammy nomination in 2022 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

United States News

Associated Press

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the […]

37 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Associated Press

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state. The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. R...

Associated Press

Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don’t have much to do with reality. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of someone who looks like Vice President Kamala Harris addressing […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane’s autopilot system. Boeing also has stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after discovering […]

1 hour ago

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton speaks du...

Associated Press

Dr. Amy Acton, who helped lead Ohio’s early pandemic response, is weighing 2026 run for governor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Dr. Amy Acton, the former Ohio health director who became a household name during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is considering a run for governor in 2026. Acton shared her deliberations with reporters during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. “I have experience I just want […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is shown in a May 24, 2016 file photo, in Hartsville, T...

Associated Press

US Justice Department to investigate violence and sexual abuse at Tennessee’s largest prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Tennessee’s largest prison where officials say violence and sexual abuse have gone unaddressed for years, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday about the privately operated facility. Between July 2022 and June 2023, the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville saw at least […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge