Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

Aug 20, 2024, 1:17 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was the first hearing for the case in nearly two years.

Roske, of Simi Valley, California, was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, in June 2022. Roske was armed with a gun and a knife, carried zip ties and was dressed in black when he arrived in the neighborhood by taxi just after 1 a.m., federal authorities said.

Roske, who was 26 when he was arrested, pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder a justice of the United States. The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

After his arrest, Roske told a police detective that he was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court intended to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Killing one jurist could change the decisions of the court “for decades to come,” Roske wrote online before adding, “I am shooting for three,” according to authorities.

The leaked draft opinion led to protests, including at several of the justices’ homes. Roske’s arrest spurred the U.S. House to approve a bill expanding around-the-clock security protection to the justices’ families.

Roske also said he was upset over the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, and believed that Kavanaugh would vote to loosen gun control laws, the affidavit said.

Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life. Roske was spotted by two U.S. marshals who were part of 24-hour security provided to the justices.

Roske, who is jailed in Baltimore while awaiting trial, was led into the courtroom in handcuffs and and shackles Tuesday. He did not speak during the 20-minute hearing.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin June 9. “Selecting a jury in this case may take a little longer,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Gavin said in court Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about a week.

In a court filing last month, Gavin said prosecutors and defense attorneys were unable to negotiate the terms of a “pretrial resolution of this case,” such as a plea agreement.

During a hearing in October 2022, Messitte said there was a “very high likelihood” that he would order a mental evaluation for Roske to determine if he was fit to assist his defense, enter a possible guilty plea or stand trial.

Andrew Szekely, one of Roske’s attorneys, said during Tuesday’s hearing that the defense is not requesting a court-ordered mental evaluation of Roske.

United States News

FILE - Two men dig out an SUV stuck in the mud along Hudson Avenue after remnants of Hurricane Bery...

Associated Press

Disaster declaration approved for Vermont for July flooding from remnants of Beryl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Biden on Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for Vermont that makes federal funding available to help people and communities affected by flooding on July 9 and 10 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Gov. Phil Scott has made a separate disaster declaration request for flood damage caused by […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - A woman walks by a Yale sign reflected in the rainwater on the Yale University campus in New...

Associated Press

Expelled Yale student sues women’s groups for calling him a rapist despite his acquittal in court

An expelled Yale University student who was acquitted of sex assault charges in 2018 is now suing 15 women’s advocacy groups and an attorney for defamation after being called a “rapist” in a court brief that they filed in a 2022 proceeding. Saifullah Khan, a 31-year-old Afghanistan native, said the organizations, which include the National […]

17 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Associated Press

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state. The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

Associated Press

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring. In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. R...

Associated Press

Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don’t have much to do with reality. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of someone who looks like Vice President Kamala Harris addressing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane’s autopilot system. Boeing also has stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after discovering […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh