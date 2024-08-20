Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tennessee man sentenced to 40 years for sex trafficking offenses in Arizona

Aug 20, 2024, 1:02 PM

Stock photo of bars and a lock on a prison cell. A Tennessee man was sentenced to 40 years in feder...

A Tennessee man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sex trafficking in Arizona. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Tennessee man was sentenced last week to 40 years in federal prison for sex trafficking in Arizona, authorities said.

Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander Jr., 33, of Memphis was convicted on multiple charges earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

If he completes his prison term, Alexander will be under supervised release for the rest of his life.

In May, a jury found him guilty on one count each of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud or coercion; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor using force, fraud or coercion; transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; and production of child pornography.

RELATED STORIES

How was Alexander caught for sex trafficking in Arizona?

Alexander, who is required to register as a sex offender, was taken off the streets after the victim called 911 in Tucson on Oct. 4, 2021.

He trafficked the girl, who was 14 at the time, through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Colorado from Aug. 19 to Oct. 4 of that year, according to prosecutors.

On Oct. 21, Department of Homeland Security Special Agents and Task Force Officers arrested Alexander in Tucson.

Investigators found evidence on the suspect’s phone that he forced the victim to create sexually explicit images that were used in ads on social media platforms and websites commonly used for prostitution, prosecutors said.

