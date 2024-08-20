Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s

Aug 20, 2024, 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials are requiring inspections of cockpit seats on Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one of the jets went into a dive when the captain’s seat lurched forward without warning and disconnected the plane’s autopilot system.

Boeing also has stopped test flights of a new version of its 777 jetliner after discovering a damaged structural part between the engine and the rest of the plane. The new model has not yet been approved by regulators.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an order scheduled to be published Wednesday that it will require operators of 787s to inspect both pilot seats for missing or cracked caps that cover a switch used to move the seats.

During a March flight by Chile-based Latam Airlines, the captain’s seat moved forward and hit a switch that disconnected the autopilot system. The plane, flying from Australia to New Zealand, rapidly dropped about 400 feet (120 meters) before the co-pilot regained control, according to a preliminary report by Chilean authorities. Several dozen passengers were injured, according to news reports.

Within days of the incident, Boeing recommended that airlines look at the cockpit seats on 787s for loose caps on the switches and told them how to turn off power to the motorized seats.

The FAA said it has received four other reports from Boeing of cockpit seats moving when not intended to, including one in June.

The FAA said its safety order will affect 158 planes registered in the United States.

Separately, the FAA published a final rule requiring airlines to inspect inlets around ducts in engine anti-ice systems on 787s for signs of heat damage. The agency proposed the rule in February after a report of damage to “multiple” engine inlets caused by missing or “degraded” seals around the ducts.

Boeing identified the inlet issue in bulletins sent to airlines last year.

Meanwhile, Boeing suffered a setback in its effort to win FAA certification of the 777-9, a new, long-range addition to its lineup of 777 jets. The plane might be most noteworthy for its folding wingtips, which would allow the larger model to fit at airport gates designed for other 777s.

Boeing said Tuesday it has stopped flights after one of four test planes was found to have cracks on a part called a thrust link that helps balance load between the engines and the aircraft. The issue surfaced after a test flight returned to Hawaii.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” Boeing said in a statement. “Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready.”

Boeing said there are four thrust links on each 777-9 — two on each engine for redundancy. The company said the component is new to the 777-9 and is not used on existing 777s or other planes.

Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, said it was keeping the FAA and airlines informed about the issue.

The problem with the component was first reported by The Air Current.

United States News

Associated Press

Trial date set for June for man accused of trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start in June 2025 for a California man charged with trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte set the trial date for Nicholas John Roske during a hearing Tuesday at the […]

36 minutes ago

Gov. Spencer J. Cox talks with media after a press conference to announce state action for Utah pub...

Associated Press

Utah lawsuit seeks state control over vast areas of federal land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s attorney general said Tuesday he’s asked to file a lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court challenging federal control over vast tracts of public land covering about one-third of the state. The legal action — considered a longshot attempt to assert state powers over federal agencies including the Bureau of […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, o...

Associated Press

Rapper NBA Youngboy to plead guilty to Louisiana gun charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has agreed to plead guilty to a federal weapons charge once the case is transferred from Louisiana to Utah, where he faces unrelated charges accusing him of running a prescription drug fraud ring. In court documents filed last week, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, […]

57 minutes ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour June 21, 2024 in London. R...

Associated Press

Trump’s post of fake Taylor Swift endorsement is his latest embrace of AI-generated images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been active on his social accounts as Democrats gather for their convention in Chicago, but some of his posts don’t have much to do with reality. Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, he posted a fake image of someone who looks like Vice President Kamala Harris addressing […]

1 hour ago

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton speaks du...

Associated Press

Dr. Amy Acton, who helped lead Ohio’s early pandemic response, is weighing 2026 run for governor

COLUMBUS (AP) — Dr. Amy Acton, the former Ohio health director who became a household name during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is considering a run for governor in 2026. Acton shared her deliberations with reporters during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. “I have experience I just want […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is shown in a May 24, 2016 file photo, in Hartsville, T...

Associated Press

US Justice Department to investigate violence and sexual abuse at Tennessee’s largest prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Tennessee’s largest prison where officials say violence and sexual abuse have gone unaddressed for years, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday about the privately operated facility. Between July 2022 and June 2023, the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville saw at least […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s