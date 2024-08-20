PHOENIX – Arizona voters will find out who came out on top in the Democratic primary recount for the 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, three weeks after Election Day.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is set to announce the final results of the tight CD3 race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán during an 11:30 a.m. hearing.

Ansari entered the recount leading Terán by a mere 42 votes, a difference of about 0.1%.

State law mandates an automatic recount in races where the margin between the votes cast for the top finishers is under 0.5%.

Ansari began her career as a policy advisor advocating for climate change reform at the United Nations. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2021 and served as vice mayor before leaving office at the end of March to focus on the congressional race.

Terán is a former Arizona Democratic Party chair and state lawmaker. She most recently served in the Arizona Senate before leaving office last year to concentrate on her CD3 run.

What comes next for winner of 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary?

The Democratic nominee will be the heavy favorite to defeat Republican Jeff Zink for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has represented the district since 2015.

CD3 — which spans most of south, west and downtown Phoenix along with a section of Glendale — leans more Democratic than any other congressional district in the state.

Gallego is moving on from the U.S. House to seek a seat in the Senate. He is running against Republican nominee Kari Lake for the position currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who did not seek reelection.

What was the process of Democratic primary recount?

The recount process kept Maricopa County Elections Department workers busy before they could fully focus on the Nov. 5 general election. They finished the initial ballot count from the July 30 primary on Aug. 5.

County officials certified the results on Aug. 12 and submitted them to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office, which was responsible for petitioning the court to authorize recounts as required under state law.

The county elections department conducted logic and accuracy testing of the tabulation equipment last Tuesday and started recounting approximately 44,000 paper ballots from the primary race on Thursday. The Democratic primary recount was completed by Sunday.

The results had to be kept secret until the judge unsealed them Tuesday.

