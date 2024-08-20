Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Judge set to release Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary recount results

Aug 20, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 9:24 am

Split panel of file photos of Yassamin Ansari, left, and Raquel Terán. A judge is set to announce ...

A judge is set to announce the Democratic primary recount results of the race between Yassamin Ansari, left, and Raquel Terán in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District on Aug. 20, 2024. (AP File Photos)

(AP File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona voters will find out who came out on top in the Democratic primary recount for the 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, three weeks after Election Day.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge is set to announce the final results of the tight CD3 race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán during an 11:30 a.m. hearing.

Ansari entered the recount leading Terán by a mere 42 votes, a difference of about 0.1%.

State law mandates an automatic recount in races where the margin between the votes cast for the top finishers is under 0.5%.

Ansari began her career as a policy advisor advocating for climate change reform at the United Nations. She was elected to the Phoenix City Council in 2021 and served as vice mayor before leaving office at the end of March to focus on the congressional race.

RELATED STORIES

Terán is a former Arizona Democratic Party chair and state lawmaker. She most recently served in the Arizona Senate before leaving office last year to concentrate on her CD3 run.

What comes next for winner of 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary?

The Democratic nominee will be the heavy favorite to defeat Republican Jeff Zink for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has represented the district since 2015.

CD3 — which spans most of south, west and downtown Phoenix along with a section of Glendale — leans more Democratic than any other congressional district in the state.

Gallego is moving on from the U.S. House to seek a seat in the Senate. He is running against Republican nominee Kari Lake for the position currently held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who did not seek reelection.

What was the process of Democratic primary recount?

The recount process kept Maricopa County Elections Department workers busy before they could fully focus on the Nov. 5 general election. They finished the initial ballot count from the July 30 primary on Aug. 5.

County officials certified the results on Aug. 12 and submitted them to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office, which was responsible for petitioning the court to authorize recounts as required under state law.

The county elections department conducted logic and accuracy testing of the tabulation equipment last Tuesday and started recounting approximately 44,000 paper ballots from the primary race on Thursday. The Democratic primary recount was completed by Sunday.

The results had to be kept secret until the judge unsealed them Tuesday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Aug. 20, 2024....

KTAR.com

2 killed in crash that shut down Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Monday night, authorities said.

12 minutes ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego claps while on stage....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks on endorsement of ex-husband Ruben Gallego

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego voiced her support for her ex-husband U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

5 hours ago

Mark Kelly sits down for interview on his support for Kamala Harris, border security and other issu...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly explains how Kamala Harris would address border security issue as president

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said that if she is elected president, Kamala Harris will enact the border plan torpedoed by her opponent.

5 hours ago

Prison cells...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling drugs that resulted in a person’s death

Robert Don Schield was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine that led to a death.

5 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued another warning about cryptocurrency scams on Monday. (P...

KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General issues warning about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued another warning about cryptocurrency scams and provided helpful tips on what to watch out for.

5 hours ago

Regina Romero speaks at DNC...

KTAR.com

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero speaks at Democratic National Convention

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Conventions opening night.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Judge set to release Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary recount results