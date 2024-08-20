Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: Obama and Emhoff are set to headline the DNC on Day 2

Aug 20, 2024, 4:18 AM

President Joe Biden waves with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and sec...

President Joe Biden waves with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Democratic National Convention heads into its second day Tuesday.

Former President Barack Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at the DNC, a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, as he departed Chicago after delivering his own speech.

With President Biden having addressed delegates, the week’s full focus now turns to Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov Tim Walz.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

DNC panelists discuss war in Gaza as Harris tries to ease tension with pro-Palestinian activists

The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened Biden’s electoral coalition.

But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there were some indicators at the Democratic National Convention on Monday that Harris is taking more assertive steps to ease that tension.

In what organizers called a first, party activists were given space at the convention to hold a forum to discuss the plight of people in Gaza, who’ve been under Israeli bombardment since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and its taking of hostages, as well as to share deeply personal — and often heartrending stories — about family members lost in the conflict.

Though their core demands — a cease-fire and withholding U.S. support for Israel’s prosecution of the war — remain unmet, the decision to allow activists to hold a forum amounted to the offering of an olive branch by Harris. And it’s one that many doubted Biden would have extended if he were still the nominee.

▶ Read more about the panel discussion

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hacks targeting Trump, Biden-Harris campaigns

U.S. intelligence officials said Monday they were confident that Iran was responsible for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, casting the cyber intrusion as part of a brazen and broader effort by Tehran to interfere in American politics and undermine faith in democratic institutions.

Although the Trump campaign and private-sector cybersecurity investigators had previously said Iran was behind the hacking attempts, it was the first time the U.S. government had assigned blame for the attack.

The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies also indicated that Iran was responsible for attempts to hack Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, saying hackers had “sought access to individuals with direct access to the Presidential campaign of both political parties.”

The goal of the hacking and other activities, federal officials said, was not only to sow discord but also to shape the outcome of elections that Iran perceives to be “particularly consequential in terms of the impact they could have on its national security interests.”

▶ Read more about the Trump campaign hack

United States News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media at the David Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, Is...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Blinken says ‘complex issues,’ ‘hard decisions’ remain over cease-fire plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that Israel has accepted a proposal to bridge differences holding up a cease-fire and hostage release in Gaza. He called on Hamas to do the same. Blinken on Tuesday was on his ninth urgent mission to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began more than 10 […]

5 hours ago

A sign hangs on the front door of Kingdom Trails in Burke, Vt., Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk...

Associated Press

Weeks after floods, Vermont businesses struggling to get visitors to return

BURKE, Vt. (AP) — Two bouts of flooding from storms in July has hampered businesses and destinations in an economically depressed section of northern Vermont, with some still closed as they continue to repair damage and others urging visitors, who were deterred by the weather, to make the trip. Kingdom Trails, a popular destination for […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman...

Associated Press

‘Hitting kids should never be allowed’: Illinois bans corporal punishment in all schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — This school year, Illinois will become just the fifth state in the nation to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools. Legislation that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law this month bans physical punishment in private schools while reiterating a prohibition on the practice in public schools implemented 30 years ago. When […]

6 hours ago

Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola shakes hands after entering a campaign event in Juneau, Alaska, on Sa...

Associated Press

Alaska’s top 4 open primary to set stage for a ranked vote in key US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola catapulted to office in 2022 with a campaign that emphasized civility in politics. She became the first Alaska Native in Congress and the first Democrat in 50 years to hold the state’s only House seat. But in her reelection bid, she is finding some of the […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to th...

Associated Press

Why is Israel demanding control over 2 Gaza corridors in the cease-fire talks?

Israel’s demand for lasting control over two strategic corridors in Gaza, which Hamas has long rejected, threatens to unravel cease-fire talks aimed at ending the 10-month-old war, freeing scores of hostages and preventing an even wider conflict. Officials close to the negotiations have said Israel wants to maintain a military presence in a narrow buffer […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Former President Barack Obama, with President Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, participates in a ...

Associated Press

Obama made his DNC debut 20 years ago. He’s returning to make the case for Kamala Harris

Barack Obama was days shy of his 43rd birthday and months from being elected to the U.S. Senate when he stepped onto a Boston stage at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. A state lawmaker from Illinois, he had an unusual profile to be a headline speaker at a presidential convention. But the self-declared “skinny kid […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

The Latest: Obama and Emhoff are set to headline the DNC on Day 2