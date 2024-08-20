Loop 202 eastbound reopens after crash at Scottsdale Road caused shutdown
Aug 19, 2024, 8:49 PM | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 5:55 am
(ADOT Photo)
PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened after a crash on Monday evening, officials said.
The crash occurred near Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Scottsdale Road on-ramp and HOV lane on the westbound side was also closed.
Drivers were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
L-202 EB (Red Mountain) near Scottsdale Road: The highway is closed due to a crash. There’s no estimated time to reopen the highway.
For real-time traffic and road information, check the AZ511 app:
📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd
📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/MqjD2U4tdf
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 20, 2024
The Department of Public Safety is investigating the multiple-vehicle crash.
