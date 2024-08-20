Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 eastbound reopens after crash at Scottsdale Road caused shutdown

Aug 19, 2024, 8:49 PM | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 5:55 am

Red Mountain Freeway...

Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe closed due to a crash on Monday evening, officials said. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened after a crash on Monday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred near Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Scottsdale Road on-ramp and HOV lane on the westbound side was also closed.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the multiple-vehicle crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel of file photos of Yassamin Ansari, left, and Raquel Terán. A judge is set to announce ...

Kevin Stone

Judge set to release Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary recount results

Arizona voters will find out who came out on top in the Democratic primary recount for the 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.

31 minutes ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego claps while on stage....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speaks on endorsement of ex-husband Ruben Gallego

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego voiced her support for her ex-husband U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

4 hours ago

Mark Kelly sits down for interview on his support for Kamala Harris, border security and other issu...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Mark Kelly explains how Kamala Harris would address border security issue as president

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said that if she is elected president, Kamala Harris will enact the border plan torpedoed by her opponent.

5 hours ago

Prison cells...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling drugs that resulted in a person’s death

Robert Don Schield was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine that led to a death.

5 hours ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued another warning about cryptocurrency scams on Monday. (P...

KTAR.com

Arizona Attorney General issues warning about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency scams

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued another warning about cryptocurrency scams and provided helpful tips on what to watch out for.

5 hours ago

Regina Romero speaks at DNC...

KTAR.com

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero speaks at Democratic National Convention

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero spoke on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Conventions opening night.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Loop 202 eastbound reopens after crash at Scottsdale Road caused shutdown