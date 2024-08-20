PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe reopened after a crash on Monday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred near Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Scottsdale Road on-ramp and HOV lane on the westbound side was also closed.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the multiple-vehicle crash.

