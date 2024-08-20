Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 eastbound closed due to crash at Scottsdale Road

Aug 19, 2024, 8:49 PM

Red Mountain Freeway...

Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe closed due to a crash on Monday evening, officials said. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe closed due to a crash on Monday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred near Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Scottsdale Road on-ramp and HOV lane on the westbound side have also been closed.

ADOT did not give an estimation for when the lanes would reopen. Drivers have been advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the multiple-vehicle crash.

Loop 202 eastbound closed due to crash at Scottsdale Road