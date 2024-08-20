PHOENIX — Eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe closed due to a crash on Monday evening, officials said.

The crash occurred near Scottsdale Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Scottsdale Road on-ramp and HOV lane on the westbound side have also been closed.

ADOT did not give an estimation for when the lanes would reopen. Drivers have been advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the multiple-vehicle crash.

