ARIZONA NEWS

2 killed in crash that shut down Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe

Aug 20, 2024, 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:13 am

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Aug. 20, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Two people were killed in a crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Aug. 20, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were killed Monday night in a three-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at Scottsdale Road for several hours after the deadly wreck, which occurred around 8 p.m.

The pileup started when a red passenger vehicle rear-ended a black SUV, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning. A white pickup truck then rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into the median barrier.

Two adults in the red car were killed in the Loop 202 crash. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital, while the SUV driver wasn’t injured.

DPS said no criminal charges are pending.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Aug. 19, 2024.

Arizona News

2 killed in crash that shut down Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe