PHOENIX — Two people were killed Monday night in a three-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe, authorities said.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at Scottsdale Road for several hours after the deadly wreck, which occurred around 8 p.m.

The pileup started when a red passenger vehicle rear-ended a black SUV, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday morning. A white pickup truck then rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into the median barrier.

Two adults in the red car were killed in the Loop 202 crash. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital, while the SUV driver wasn’t injured.

L-202 EB (Red Mountain) near Scottsdale Road: The highway is closed due to a crash. There's no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic and road information, check the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/MqjD2U4tdf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 20, 2024

DPS said no criminal charges are pending.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Aug. 19, 2024.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.