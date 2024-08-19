Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

August’s supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles

Aug 19, 2024, 12:59 PM

The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19...

The supermoon rises behind the historical site of Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

During a supermoon, the full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth. A supermoon isn’t bigger, but it can appear that way in the night sky, although scientists say the difference can be barely perceptible.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

More a popular term than a scientific one, a supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year and consecutively, given the moon’s constantly shifting, oval-shaped orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention at the United Center after a rally at Union ...

Associated Press

DNC panel discussion of Gaza War serves as an olive branch of sorts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there were some indicators at the Democratic National Convention on […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The 12-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday, the department said in a release. The Associated Press is not naming the officer because he has yet to […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans school teacher has been charged with sex trafficking involving a 16-year-old girl, federal authorities said Monday, adding that they want the public’s help to determine whether there are more victims. A federal complaint filed in New Orleans last week charges Aaron Terod Johnson, 36, with child sex trafficking […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters. The state requested the lease from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a floating offshore wind research array with […]

1 hour ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Associated Press

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hack of Trump’s presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first formal attribution of the hack to a foreign entity, though the Trump campaign had previously said Iran was responsible. Follow […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Georgia election board approves new rules that critics fear could allow certification delays

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board voted Monday to approve a new rule that supporters say is necessary to ensure that votes are properly counted but that critics argue could be used to cause chaos as election officials are trying to finalize election results. Three members of the board who were called out […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

August’s supermoon is the first of four lunar spectacles