Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

Aug 19, 2024, 3:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans school teacher has been charged with sex trafficking involving a 16-year-old girl, federal authorities said Monday, adding that they want the public’s help to determine whether there are more victims.

A federal complaint filed in New Orleans last week charges Aaron Terod Johnson, 36, with child sex trafficking and other crimes.

An affidavit filed last week by an investigator for the Department of Homeland Security says the victim said she met the teacher on Facebook and that he arranged to pick her up in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The victim told the investigator the teacher drove her to an apartment in New Orleans and paid her to have sex with him in March. Evidence cited in the affidavit includes Facebook Messenger messages between the victim and Johnson and video of Johnson’s car captured at points in Louisiana and at the Mississippi state line, indicating he had traveled to and from Mississippi in mid-March.

Johnson is in federal custody, according to court records. A public defender appointed to represent him after the court determined that he couldn’t afford a lawyer declined immediate comment Monday.

Authorities did not identify the school where Johnson taught or whether it was public or private.

A news release from Homeland Security Investigations, the main investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Johnson has been a teacher in the New Orleans area since last year.

“Due to his online activity and employment, authorities with HSI are seeking information that may help identify potential victims Johnson may have engaged or exploited,” the agency news release said.

United States News

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters. The state requested the lease from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a floating offshore wind research array with […]

32 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a business roundtable disc...

Associated Press

US intelligence officials say Iran is to blame for hack of Trump’s presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. intelligence community said Monday that Iran is to blame for the hack of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The joint statement from the FBI and other federal agencies was the first formal attribution of the hack to a foreign entity, though the Trump campaign had previously said Iran was responsible. Follow […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia election board approves new rules that critics fear could allow certification delays

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board voted Monday to approve a new rule that supporters say is necessary to ensure that votes are properly counted but that critics argue could be used to cause chaos as election officials are trying to finalize election results. Three members of the board who were called out […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ruth Johnson Colvin, who founded Literacy Volunteers of America, has died at 107

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ruth Johnson Colvin, who founded Literacy Volunteers of America, was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame and received the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died. She was 107 years old. Colvin died on Sunday in Syracuse, New York, according to ProLiteracy, the nonprofit organization […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire this year has been significantly tamed as the state’s initially fierce fire season has, at least temporarily, fallen into a relative calm. The Park Fire was 53% contained Monday after scorching nearly 671 square miles (1,738 square kilometers) in several northern counties, destroying 637 structures and damaging 49 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes