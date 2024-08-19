Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

Aug 19, 2024, 2:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire this year has been significantly tamed as the state’s initially fierce fire season has, at least temporarily, fallen into a relative calm.

The Park Fire was 53% contained Monday after scorching nearly 671 square miles (1,738 square kilometers) in several northern counties, destroying 637 structures and damaging 49 as it became the state’s fourth-largest wildfire on record.

A large portion of the fire area has been in mop-up stages, which involves extinguishing smoldering material along containment lines, and residents of evacuated areas are returning home. Timber in its northeast corner continues to burn.

The fire is burning islands of vegetation within containment lines, the Cal Fire situation summary said.

The Park Fire was allegedly started by arson on July 24 in a wilderness park outside the Central Valley city of Chico. It spread northward with astonishing speed in withering conditions as it climbed the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

July was marked by extraordinary heat in most of California, where back-to-back wet winters left the state flush with grasses and vegetation that dried and became ready to burn. Wildfires erupted up and down the state.

The first half of August has been warmer than average but not record-breaking, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We’re still seeing pretty regular ignitions and we’re still seeing significant fire activity, but the pace has slowed and the degree of that activity, the intensity, rates of initial spread, are not as high as they were,” he said in an online briefing Friday.

“Nonetheless, vegetation remains drier than average in most places in California and will likely remain so nearly everywhere in California for the foreseeable future,” he said.

There are signs of a return of high heat in parts of the West by late August and early September, Swain said.

“I would expect to see another resurgence in wildfire activity then across a broad swath of the West, including California,” he said.

United States News

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children, an episode that the city’s police chief called “brazen” and “outrageous.” The children, ages 11 to 13, were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a dark-colored sedan that had been […]

35 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Carey Dale Grayson, one ...

Associated Press

Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson after the Alabama Supreme Court last week ruled that it could take place. Grayson was […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta....

Associated Press

Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires […]

1 hour ago

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

Associated Press

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where […]

1 hour ago

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024, (...

Associated Press

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was trying to bounce back from HP fraud case before being lost at sea

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. Lynch, 59, struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record