Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

Aug 19, 2024, 1:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state.

An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who lived in the home and was married to one of the victims, the Mount Vernon Police Department said in a news release over the weekend. Police said last week they were looking for Birman’s 1994 blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

The victims in the Aug. 9 fire in the small town of Concrete have been identified as Erin Birman, 52, her 19-year-old son, Taylor Dawson; and 18-year-old Jillian Van Boven, who was dating Dawson.

The Skagit County Coroner’s Office found that all three victims had been shot and that the gunshots contributed to their deaths.

Authorities were called to the fire in the morning on Aug. 9. The blaze destroyed the two-story home, and it took days to recover the bodies, police said. Investigators from multiple agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spent six days investigating the scene, police said.

Investigators believe Jason Birman was at the home before the fire started, police said. Birman and his vehicle have been unaccounted for since the fire. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Mount Vernon police.

The town of Concrete is about 96 miles (154 kilometers) northeast of Seattle.

United States News

Associated Press

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children, an episode that the city’s police chief called “brazen” and “outrageous.” The children, ages 11 to 13, were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a dark-colored sedan that had been […]

1 minute ago

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Carey Dale Grayson, one ...

Associated Press

Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson after the Alabama Supreme Court last week ruled that it could take place. Grayson was […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta....

Associated Press

Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires […]

38 minutes ago

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

Associated Press

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024, (...

Associated Press

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was trying to bounce back from HP fraud case before being lost at sea

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. Lynch, 59, struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., center right, leaves the Albany Co...

Associated Press

Democrats seek to disqualify Kennedy and others from Georgia presidential ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s November ballot told a judge on Monday that the independent presidential candidate must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a “sham.” It shows how a decision by a New York court last week […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted