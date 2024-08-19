Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

Aug 19, 2024, 1:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children, an episode that the city’s police chief called “brazen” and “outrageous.”

The children, ages 11 to 13, were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a dark-colored sedan that had been following them, police said. No one had been arrested following the shooting as of Monday, a Minneapolis police spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Three of the children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and a fourth sustained a bullet wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Sunday morning after the shooting. Police recovered about 30 shell casings from the scene, he said.

“Four kids shot between eleven and fourteen is outrageous and everyone should be up in arms over it,” O’Hara said. “The police are doing everything that we can in response to this, but we can’t keep responding after the fact. More needs to be done to deter this type of activity in the first place.”

A fifth child in the vehicle was uninjured and initially detained after police found the children were riding in a stolen car, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported. The 11-year-old was later released.

Police initially said they couldn’t consider charges against any of the children but later acknowledged they misinterpreted state law, according to the newspaper. Children can be prosecuted in juvenile court. None of the children had been referred for adjudication in juvenile court as of Monday.

In a statement Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty urged the Minneapolis Police Department to refer more children to an intervention program designed for youths who commit auto theft.

“Law enforcement has a variety of pathways to refer youth ages 10 and older to our office,” Moriarty said.

None of the children shot in the stolen vehicle had been referred to the program, Moriarty said.

O’Hara said his department has often seen young people steal cars before becoming ensnared in violent activity.

“There’s been more aggravated assaults, more robberies, more hit-and-runs, more serious crimes, more frequently committed by those individuals involved in the theft of these cars,” O’Hara said. “One car chasing another car with fully automatic gunfire … it just shows really brazen, callous behavior.”

United States News

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

41 seconds ago

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Carey Dale Grayson, one ...

Associated Press

Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson after the Alabama Supreme Court last week ruled that it could take place. Grayson was […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta....

Associated Press

Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires […]

38 minutes ago

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

Associated Press

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - British tech magnate Mike Lynch walks into federal court in San Francisco, March 26, 2024, (...

Associated Press

British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was trying to bounce back from HP fraud case before being lost at sea

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, one of six people missing from a sunken yacht off Sicily, had been trying to move past a Silicon Valley debacle that had tarnished his legacy as an icon of British ingenuity. Lynch, 59, struck gold when he sold Autonomy, a software maker he founded in 1996, to Hewlett-Packard for $11 […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., center right, leaves the Albany Co...

Associated Press

Democrats seek to disqualify Kennedy and others from Georgia presidential ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s November ballot told a judge on Monday that the independent presidential candidate must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a “sham.” It shows how a decision by a New York court last week […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’