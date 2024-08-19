Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

Aug 19, 2024, 1:10 PM

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, August 19, 2024. Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where he is speaking Monday evening at the Democratic National Convention. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president.

Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where he is speak Monday evening at the Democratic National Convention. The maiden presidential voyage carried him from O’Hare International Airport to the parking lot of Chicago’s Soldier Field, often used as a landing zone for presidential travel.

It marked a crucial milestone in a two-decade-long process to replace the Vietnam-era helicopters that have been in use carrying presidents, in some cases, since the 1970s.

An initial effort to purchase new helicopters was kicked off by the Bush administration in an effort to improve communications and mission capabilities in the post-September 11, 2001 environment, but it was scrapped by President Barack Obama after rampant cost overruns.

The new program was started by the Obama administration, and the helicopter, branded the “Patriot” by its manufacturer, made its public debut during the Trump administration. But issues with the secure communications system on board — required so that the president can carry out classified conversations and make military decisions in an emergency — as well as a tendency to scorch the White House South Lawn led to years of delays to the program.

The Marine Corps reported last year that the communications issues had been resolved, but it was not clear whether modifications to the exhaust system have eliminated the threat to the White House grass.

Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which operates the aircraft, has been using the VH-92 helicopters for several years in regular service, including test flights around Washington, D.C. and to carry White House staff and security personnel. The final VH-92A helicopter was delivered earlier this month, giving the USMC 21 operational aircraft and two for testing. The total program cost for the 23 aircraft was about $5 billion.

The new helicopters are based on the commercially-available Sikorsky S-92 and are larger and have longer range than the older VH-3D and VH-60N models.

___ Associated Press writers Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

United States News

Coal Employment Project Founder Betty Jean Hall, front right, applauds during the Coal Employment P...

Associated Press

Betty Jean Hall, advocate who paved the way for women to enter coal mining workforce, dies at 78

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Betty Jean Hall, an Appalachian attorney and federal administrative judge who paved the way for women to enter the coal mining workforce, has died. She was 78. Hall died Friday in Cary, N.C., where she had lived since her retirement in 2019, her daughter Tiffany Olsen told The Associated Press on […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - Debris from a Norfolk Southern freight train lies scattered and burning along the tracks, Fe...

Associated Press

East Palestine residents want more time and information before deciding to accept $600M settlement

Some East Palestine, Ohio, residents want more time and more information before they have to decide by a deadline this week whether to accept their share of a $600 million class-action settlement with Norfolk Southern over last year’s disastrous train derailment. But it’s not clear whether the judge will rule on their motion before Thursday’s […]

28 minutes ago

Protesters march to the Democratic National Convention at the United Center after a rally at Union ...

Associated Press

DNC panel discussion of Gaza War serves as an olive branch of sorts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic Party has been riven for months by the war in Gaza, giving rise to a protest movement that threatened President Joe Biden’s electoral coalition. But with Biden gone from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris now leading the party, there were some indicators at the Democratic National Convention on […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indianapolis police sergeant faces internet child exploitation charges, department says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A police sergeant in Indianapolis faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by members of an internet crimes against children unit. The 12-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Monday, the department said in a release. The Associated Press is not naming the officer because he has yet to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans school teacher has been charged with sex trafficking involving a 16-year-old girl, federal authorities said Monday, adding that they want the public’s help to determine whether there are more victims. A federal complaint filed in New Orleans last week charges Aaron Terod Johnson, 36, with child sex trafficking […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Turbines operate at the Block Island Wind Farm, Dec. 7, 2023, off the coast of Block Island,...

Associated Press

Federal government grants first floating offshore wind power research lease to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government issued on Monday the nation’s first floating offshore wind research lease to the state of Maine, comprising about 23 square miles (60 square kilometers) in federal waters. The state requested the lease from the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for a floating offshore wind research array with […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter