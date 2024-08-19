Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

George Santos arrives at court, expected to plead guilty in fraud case, AP source says

Aug 18, 2024, 9:13 PM | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 2:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrived Monday afternoon at a New York courthouse, and a person familiar with the matter has said the Republican is expected to plead guilty to multiple counts in his federal fraud case.

The person could not publicly discuss details of the plea and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Santos did not respond to questions from reporters as he walked into court.

The case has been set to go to trial early next month. The Monday afternoon court date on Long Island was scheduled only on Friday at the request of both prosecutors and Santos’ lawyers. A letter making the request did not specify what it would be about.

Santos has previously pleaded not guilty to a range of alleged financial crimes, including lying to Congress about his wealth, collecting unemployment benefits while actually working and using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses.

The 36-year-old was once touted as a rising political star after he flipped the suburban district that covers the affluent North Shore of Long Island and a slice of the New York City borough of Queens in 2022.

But his life story began unraveling before he was even sworn into office. At the time, reports emerged that he had lied about having a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree along with other questions of his biography.

New questions then emerged about his campaign funds.

He was first indicted on federal charges in May 2023, but refused to resign from office. Santos was expelled from Congress after an ethics investigation found “overwhelming evidence” that he had broken the law and exploited his public position for his own profit.

Santos has previously maintained his innocence, though he said in an interview in December that a plea deal with prosecutors was “not off the table.”

Asked if he was afraid of going to prison, he told CBS 2 at the time: “I think everybody should be afraid of going to jail, it’s not a pretty place and uh, I definitely want to work very hard to avoid that as best as possible.”

Separately Monday, in Manhattan federal court, Judge Denise Cote tossed out a lawsuit in which Santos claimed that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and Disney committed copyright infringement and unjustly enriched themselves at his expense by using videos he made on the Cameo app for a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment. The judge said it was clear that Kimmel used the clips, which were also posted to YouTube, for the purposes of criticism and commentary, which is fair use.

Santos had begun selling personalized videos on Cameo in December shortly after his ouster from Congress. He subsequently launched, then quickly abandoned, a longshot bid to return to Congress as an independent earlier this year.

In a radio interview that aired Sunday, Santos said he has taken comfort in being a “somewhat private civilian” again.

“I really don’t miss the rubber chicken dinners and the rah-rah-rah parties and fundraisers,” he said of his former life.

With his criminal trial looming, he said in the WABC interview that he was “terrified.”

“This is not absolutely an easy process to go through. It really hurts and it really messes with your psychological health,” he told host Cindy Adams.

As the trial date neared in recent weeks, Santos had sought to have a partially anonymous jury, with his lawyers arguing in court papers that “the mere risk of public ridicule could influence the individual jurors ability to decide Santos’ case solely on the facts and law as presented in Court.”

He also wanted potential jurors to fill out a written questionnaire gauging their opinions of him. His lawyers argued the survey was needed because “for all intents and purposes, Santos has already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.”

Judge Joanna Seybert agreed to keep jurors’ identities public but said no to the questionnaire.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, had been seeking to admit as evidence some of the financial falsehoods Santos told during his campaign, including that he’d worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs and that he had operated a family-run firm with approximately $80 million in assets,

Two Santos campaign aides have already pleaded guilty to crimes related to the former congressman’s campaign.

His ex-treasurer, Nancy Marks, pleaded guilty in October to a fraud conspiracy charge, implicating Santos in an alleged scheme to embellish his campaign finance reports with a fake loan and fake donors. A lawyer for Marks said at the time his client would be willing to testify against Santos if asked.

Sam Miele, a former fundraiser for Santos, pleaded guilty a month later to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while raising money for Santos’ campaign.

___

Associated Press writers Susan Haigh and Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.

United States News

Associated Press

Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire this year has been significantly tamed as the state’s initially fierce fire season has, at least temporarily, fallen into a relative calm. The Park Fire was 53% contained Monday after scorching nearly 671 square miles (1,738 square kilometers) in several northern counties, destroying 637 structures and damaging 49 […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children, an episode that the city’s police chief called “brazen” and “outrageous.” The children, ages 11 to 13, were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a dark-colored sedan that had been […]

44 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Carey Dale Grayson, one ...

Associated Press

Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson after the Alabama Supreme Court last week ruled that it could take place. Grayson was […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta....

Associated Press

Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires […]

1 hour ago

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

Associated Press

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

George Santos arrives at court, expected to plead guilty in fraud case, AP source says