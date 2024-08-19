Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Court orders 4 Milwaukee men to stand trial in killing of man outside hotel lobby

Aug 19, 2024, 11:07 AM

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on...

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on June 30, 2024, after being pinned to the ground by hotel security guards in Milwaukee with his sister Nayish Mitchell and cousin Samantha Mitchell. (Samantha Mitchell via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Samantha Mitchell via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man in June by pinning him to the ground must stand trial on murder charges, a court official ordered Monday.

Hyatt Hotel security guards Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner along with bellhop Herbert Williamson and front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson each face one count of being a party to felony murder in D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death.

Each could face up to 15 years and nine months in prison if they’re convicted.

Mitchell’s family’s attorneys have likened his death to the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes. Mitchell also was Black. Court records identify Erickson as white and Turner, Williamson and Johnson-Carson as Black.

Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Rosa Barillas bound all four of them over for trial following a joint preliminary hearing. Court commissioners are lawyers hired by judges in Wisconsin to conduct pretrial hearings and other administrative tasks.

The four are scheduled to enter pleas on Thursday morning.

Attorneys for Erickson, Johnson-Carson and Turner haven’t returned messages seeking comment. No contact information could immediately be found for Williamson’s attorney, listed in online court records as Theodore O’Reilly.

Mitchell died on June 30. According to a criminal complaint, surveillance and bystander videos show Mitchell run into the downtown hotel’s lobby that afternoon and enter a women’s bathroom. Two women later told investigators that Mitchell tried to lock them in the bathroom.

Turner and a hotel guest dragged Mitchell out of the building and into the hotel driveway, the complaint said. Turner, Erickson, Williamson and Johnson-Carson pinned Mitchell down for eight to nine minutes as Mitchell pleaded for them to stop and complained about not being able to breathe.

Williamson told investigators that he put his knee on Mitchell’s back, adding that Mitchell was strong, wouldn’t calm down and tried to bite Erickson.

By the time police and emergency responders arrived, Mitchell had stopped moving, the complaint said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Mitchell was morbidly obese and suffered from heart disease, according to the complaint, and had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

After watching video of the incident, Assistant Medical Examiner Lauren Decker determined that Mitchell suffered “restraint asphyxia” from the workers holding down his legs, arms, back and head. Essentially, they prevented Mitchell from breathing.

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, fired the four workers in July.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced Monday that Mitchell’s family has reached a confidential settlement with Hyatt. Aimbridge Hospitality officials confirmed the agreement.

“The settlement announced today is a result of the good faith discussions with the representatives of the family of D’Vontaye Mitchell with the goal of bringing the family some comfort as they mourn this tragic loss,” Ambridge Hospitality said in a statement.

United States News

Associated Press

Firefighters significantly tame California’s fourth-largest wildfire on record

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire this year has been significantly tamed as the state’s initially fierce fire season has, at least temporarily, fallen into a relative calm. The Park Fire was 53% contained Monday after scorching nearly 671 square miles (1,738 square kilometers) in several northern counties, destroying 637 structures and damaging 49 […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 killed in Washington state house fire were also shot; victim’s husband wanted

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — Police are searching for a man in connection with the deaths of three people earlier this month who were killed in a house fire after they were shot in Washington state. An arrest warrant for the investigation of three counts of second-degree murder was issued for 49-year-old Jason M. Birman, who […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

4 children shot in Minneapolis shooting that police chief is calling ‘outrageous’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis shooting over the weekend injured four children, an episode that the city’s police chief called “brazen” and “outrageous.” The children, ages 11 to 13, were riding in a stolen Kia early Sunday when they were sprayed with bullets from an automatic weapon coming from a dark-colored sedan that had been […]

38 minutes ago

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Carey Dale Grayson, one ...

Associated Press

Alabama sets November date for third nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has set a Nov. 21 execution date for what is scheduled to be the nation’s third death sentence carried out by nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set the execution date for Carey Dale Grayson after the Alabama Supreme Court last week ruled that it could take place. Grayson was […]

48 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2024, in Atlanta....

Associated Press

Georgia governor doubles down on Medicaid program with work requirement despite slow start

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Monday defended and doubled down on his signature Medicaid program — the only one in the nation with a work requirement — further dimming chances the state could adopt a broader expansion of the taxpayer-funded low-income health plan without a work mandate any time soon. Georgia Pathways requires […]

1 hour ago

A new Marine One awaits President Joe Biden at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Mon...

Associated Press

Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new ‘Marine One’ helicopter

CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president. Biden boarded the Sikorsky-made helicopter after arriving on Air Force One in Chicago where […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Court orders 4 Milwaukee men to stand trial in killing of man outside hotel lobby