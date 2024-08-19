Close
US 93 reopens north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash caused closure

Aug 19, 2024, 10:56 AM | Updated: 12:09 pm

US 93 highway northwest of Wickenurg reopens in both directions...

A closure was put in place on the US 93 highway on Aug. 19, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Both directions of US 93 northwest of Wickenburg reopened Monday afternoon after a crash caused a closure, authorities said.

The closure was about 70 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, along the primary route between the Valley and Las Vegas.

The shutdown was at milepost 192, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

