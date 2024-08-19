US 93 highway northwest of Wickenurg reopens in both directions...

PHOENIX — Both directions of US 93 northwest of Wickenburg reopened Monday afternoon after a crash caused a closure, authorities said.

The closure was about 70 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, along the primary route between the Valley and Las Vegas.

The shutdown was at milepost 192, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

CLOSED: US 93 is closed in both directions at milepost 192. The closure is due to a crash. There is no estimated reopening time. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz & the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/ZBt7iIAdRd

📱 Android: https://t.co/n3R7tHa8nN pic.twitter.com/6iK4eItK7G — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 19, 2024

