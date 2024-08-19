Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside

Aug 19, 2024, 9:15 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — A 7-year-old boy was wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit home that had seven other children and three adults inside.

At least a half-dozen shots were fired at the home around 5 a.m., stemming from an earlier dispute involving an adult who lives there, Police Chief James White said

The boy was sleeping in the front room when he was struck in the head. He was listed as stable at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

“These kids have absolutely nothing to do with adult conflict,” White told reporters.

United States News

Associated Press

DC councilmember known for pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories is arrested on bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., councilmember known for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories has been arrested on charges that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes in exchange for using his elected position to help companies with city contracts, according to court records unsealed on Monday. Trayon White Sr., a Democrat who ran an unsuccessful mayoral […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/J...

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein will remain locked up in New York while awaiting rape retrial

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein will remain in custody in New York while awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in Manhattan, prosecutors confirmed Monday as the former movie mogul made a brief court appearance related to California’s request to extradite him there. But after the New York case is complete, he will […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 are injured at a shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse; the suspect remains at large, police say

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Three people were injured during a shooting in the parking lot outside a courthouse Monday morning in Kentucky and the suspect remains at large, authorities said. Police did not immediately release the condition of the three victims. The shooting occurred outside the Hardin County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, about 45 miles (72.4 […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who’s been the top behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014, has been named ABC News president, the network announced on Monday. He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired after three years in May. Godwin faced some internal strife, in part, because she was an outsider: she […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Shooting near a Boston festival over the weekend leaves 5 injured

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting near a Boston festival left five people injured and police on Monday were searching for those responsible. The shooting happened Sunday night in Franklin Park as a Dominican festival was ending. Police say three men and two women suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were transported to a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Phil Donahue attends the 2019 American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 19, ...

Associated Press

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre, has died.

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that made household names of Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and many others, has died. He was 88. NBC’s “Today” show said Donahue died Sunday after a long illness. Dubbed “the king of daytime talk,” Donahue was the first to incorporate audience […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Detroit boy wounded in drive-by shooting at home with 7 other children inside