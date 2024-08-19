Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

What caused destructive Rose Fire near Wickenburg? Investigators release findings

Aug 19, 2024, 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:07 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Crews work to contain the Rose Fire near Wickenburg in June 2024. Investigators determined that the June 2024 Rose Fire near Wickenburg was caused by railroad work. Crews work to contain the Rose Fire near Wickenburg in June 2024. Aerial view of the Rose Fire near Wickenburg in June 2024.

PHOENIX – The Rose Fire near Wickenburg, which destroyed multiple buildings earlier this year, was caused by railroad maintenance work, officials announced Monday.

Investigators determined that sparks from the hot work or the use of a welder, grinder or torch ignited the fire on June 12, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management said.

They came to that conclusion after finding a section of cut track from the BNSF rail line. The fire moved upslope, away from the tracks, before destroying more than a dozen buildings about 60 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

How costly was Rose Fire near Wickenburg?

Firefighters contained the Rose Fire near Wickenburg to 266 acres, but not before it burned 15 structures – seven of which were primary residences – as well as 12 vehicles, a horse trailer and a recreational vehicle.

The fire, which was located between State Route 74 and Wickenburg, also caused temporary evacuations and a closure of US 60, the primary route between metro Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The cost of suppressing the Rose Fire is estimated at $971,000, officials said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candidate in 2024, is seen speaking...

Associated Press

Republicans are central in effort to rescue Cornel West’s ballot hopes in Arizona

A group of lawyers with ties to the Republican Party scrambled to rescue an effort to get independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the Arizona ballot.

2 hours ago

Rain drops hit the ground...

KTAR.com

Weekend storm only disrupts record-breaking summer heat in Phoenix

The Valley received some much needed rain over the weekend but still has not found lasting relief from record-breaking temperatures this summer.

5 hours ago

Front of Chandler Fire Department building...

KTAR.com

Chandler City Council discussing future transition to own ambulance service

The Chandler City Council met for a work session on Friday to discuss a future transition to a municipal emergency ambulance system. If approved, the transitionary process would begin in January 2027 following the city's current contract expiration. 

5 hours ago

A proposed West Valley sports complex would feature large turf fields and pickleball courts across ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Goodyear explores partnership for $130 million sports complex

Goodyear is looking for a long-term partner to develop and operate a massive sports center that could be used by residents and host sports teams for tournaments.

5 hours ago

woman shot by husband...

KTAR.com

Woman dead after husband allegedly shoots her with minor present in Scottsdale residence

A woman is dead after she was allegedly shot and killed by her husband on Saturday in a Scottsdale residence, authorities said Sunday.

5 hours ago

A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting his girlfriend inside a Phoenix apartment. (Unspla...

KTAR.com

Suspect on run after allegedly shooting girlfriend inside Phoenix apartment

Detectives began searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his girlfriend before fleeing a Phoenix apartment, authorities said on Sunday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

What caused destructive Rose Fire near Wickenburg? Investigators release findings