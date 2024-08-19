PHOENIX – The Rose Fire near Wickenburg, which destroyed multiple buildings earlier this year, was caused by railroad maintenance work, officials announced Monday.

Investigators determined that sparks from the hot work or the use of a welder, grinder or torch ignited the fire on June 12, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management said.

They came to that conclusion after finding a section of cut track from the BNSF rail line. The fire moved upslope, away from the tracks, before destroying more than a dozen buildings about 60 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

How costly was Rose Fire near Wickenburg?

Firefighters contained the Rose Fire near Wickenburg to 266 acres, but not before it burned 15 structures – seven of which were primary residences – as well as 12 vehicles, a horse trailer and a recreational vehicle.

The fire, which was located between State Route 74 and Wickenburg, also caused temporary evacuations and a closure of US 60, the primary route between metro Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The cost of suppressing the Rose Fire is estimated at $971,000, officials said.

