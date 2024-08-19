Close
Get your cameras ready: The year's first supermoon will glow in Arizona skies

Aug 19, 2024

Supermoon event lighting up skies in Arizona, rest of world...

Arizonans can enjoy the supermoon in the evening of Aug. 19, 2024, according to NASA. (National Park Service File Photo)

(National Park Service File Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The first of four supermoons this year will glow in the Arizona skies on Monday night.

The celestial event will make the full moon appear closer to viewers around the globe, according to Ted Blank, a NASA solar system ambassador with the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills.

“The supermoon … is a night when the full moon rises a little closer to earth than it typically is,” Blank told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday. “It’ll rise about 7:30 tonight in the east.”

Although a few clouds might obscure the view, the metro Phoenix sky should clear by around 9 p.m., he added.

“Anytime the sky is clear tonight, you can go over outside and see it rising in the east,” Blank said.

What’s special about this supermoon event?

The next three supermoons will rise in the sky on Sept. 18, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

“The Moon’s orbit is not quite a perfect circle,” Blank said. “It’s kind of a squashed oval and sometimes that full moon.”

Binoculars and telescopes aren’t necessary to admire the natural wonder. However, Phoenicians might want to bring a camera to capture the skies.

“It’s going to be about 10% closer than it would be on average tonight and look about 15% bigger,” Blank said. “While it’s not something you might notice right away, it’s going to be extra beautiful.”

Countries around the world cherish supermoons as markers of cultural significance.

The Monday full moon corresponds with Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that honors the bonds between brothers and sisters.

Accordingly, Raksha Bandhan is an alternate name for the lunar event, along with “Dog Moon” and “Tu B’Av.”

Monday will mark a rare instance when a blue moon and a supermoon coincide. The last time this took place was Aug. 30-31, 2023. The next super blue moon will light up the skies in 2037, NASA said.

