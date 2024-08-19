Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief

Aug 19, 2024, 8:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who’s been the top behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014, has been named ABC News president, the network announced on Monday.

He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired after three years in May.

Godwin faced some internal strife, in part, because she was an outsider: she came to ABC News from an executive role at CBS. Karamehmedovic, by contrast, has worked at ABC News since he was a freelance video editor based in London in 1998.

He covered many international stories for ABC News before moving to the U.S. in 2008 and taking over as executive producer of “Nightline.”

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way,” said Debra O’Connell, the Disney News Group and Networks president who will be his boss.

The two leading network newscasts — David Muir’s “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America” — have both topped the network news ratings and it will be Karamehmedovic’s job to maintain that.

Broadcast network news division presidents are among the most powerful positions in journalism, although their influence has faded in recent years with the attention paid to cable news networks and the more active role played by corporate overseers like O’Connell.

United States News

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., center right, leaves the Albany Co...

Associated Press

Democrats seek to disqualify Kennedy and others from Georgia presidential ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Challengers seeking to throw Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off Georgia’s November ballot told a judge on Monday that the independent presidential candidate must be disqualified because the New York address he used on Georgia ballot access petitions is a “sham.” It shows how a decision by a New York court last week […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin woman who argued she legally killed sex trafficker gets 11 years in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who argued that she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide. A Kenosha County judge sentenced Chrystul Kizer to 11 years of initial […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - This undated photo provided by Samantha Mitchell shows D'Vontaye Mitchell, left, who died on...

Associated Press

Court orders 4 Milwaukee men to stand trial in killing of man outside hotel lobby

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man in June by pinning him to the ground must stand trial on murder charges, a court official ordered Monday. Hyatt Hotel security guards Todd Erickson and Brandon Turner along with bellhop Herbert Williamson and front desk worker Devin Johnson-Carson each face one […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Body cam video shows fatal Fort Lee police shooting unfolded in seconds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Newly released police video shows a Fort Lee, New Jersey, officer firing the single shot that killed a 25-year-old woman last month within seconds of police breaking down an apartment door and just after the woman threatened to stab them. Five videos and two 911 calls released late last week show […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama says law cannot block people with certain felony convictions from voting in 2024 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama says a new state law expanding the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote won’t be enforced until after the November election and asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over the effective date. The Alabama attorney general office wrote in a Friday court […]

1 hour ago

In this July 2020 photo, Xavier Chavarría, background right, poses for a photo with his wife Karen...

Associated Press

US starts citizenship program for migrant spouses, but some are left out

MIAMI (AP) — As registration opened Monday for an estimated 500,000 spouses of U.S. citizens to gain legal status without having to first leave the country, Karen and Xavier Chavarria had nothing to celebrate. Like many others, Karen left the United States voluntarily — in her case, for Nicaragua — as the price of living […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief