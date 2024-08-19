Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley forecast starts with excessive heat warning followed by chance for storms midweek

Aug 19, 2024, 9:55 AM

Signs warn about heat and difficulty at the Summit Trail of Piestewa Peak in Phoenix. The Valley we...

The Valley weather forecast for this week swings from an excessive heat warning to the possibility of storms. (KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Valley weather forecast for this week starts with potentially dangerous heat before shifting to the possibility for more thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an excessive heat warning in metro Phoenix for 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

RELATED STORIES

Heat warnings are based on a variety of factors, not just temperature, and the standards can differ by location. High temperatures are expected to range from 107 to 114 degrees across south-central Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. on days when excessive heat warnings are in effect.

After excessive heat warning, Valley weather forecast includes rain chances

After this week’s hot start, another round of monsoon activity could hit the area Wednesday and Thursday, with a 30-40% chance for thunderstorms.

“And then it looks like we will likely dry out again by Friday and into next weekend,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

The swings in this week’s Valley weather forecast follow a widespread rain event over the weekend.

Most of metro Phoenix saw between 0.1 and 0.4 inches of rainfall, although some areas received more than an inch.

“I would say probably the most widespread event we’ve had so far the monsoon season,” O’Malley said.

Sunday’s storm limited Phoenix’s peak temperature to 102 degrees, 3 degrees below normal and the lowest high since it was also 102 on May 27.

However, the city’s record-setting streak of triple-digit days, which started on May 27, hit 84 days and counting on Sunday. The previous record of 76 days was set in 1993.

How much has it rained in Phoenix this monsoon season?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, recorded 0.1 inches on Sunday. It was the most rain at the airport since July 14, when 0.33 inches fell.

Phoenix typically sees 2-3 inches of rain during the monsoon season, which runs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30. 2023 was the city’s driest monsoon season on record, with just .15 inches.

This year, Phoenix has recorded 0.50 inches since the monsoon season started.

“That’s a lot better than we did last year, but we do have some catching up to do, for sure, for the monsoon season, and plenty of time to do that,” O’Malley said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

111° | 88°
105° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Supermoon event lighting up skies in Arizona, rest of world...

Serena O'Sullivan

Get your cameras ready: The year’s first supermoon will glow in Arizona skies

A global event will light up Arizona's skies on Monday evening. The supermoon event will make the celestial body glow over the Valley.

59 minutes ago

US 93 highway northwest of Wickenurg reopens in both directions...

KTAR.com

US 93 reopens north of Wickenburg in both directions after crash caused closure

The US 93 northwest of Wickenurg has reopened in both directions after a crash caused a closure on Monday morning, ADOT said.

2 hours ago

Kamala Harris economic plan gets green light from Mark Kelly...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mark Kelly says Kamala Harris’ economic policies will benefit Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris' economic plan gets a thumbs-up from U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, who sees her as a better candidate than Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Crews work to contain the Rose Fire in June 2024. Investigators determined that the June 2024 wildf...

Kevin Stone

What caused destructive Rose Fire near Wickenburg? Investigators release findings

The Rose Fire, a destructive wildfire near Wickenburg earlier this year, was caused by railroad maintenance work, officials announced Monday.

4 hours ago

Cornel West, who is running for U.S. president as a third-party candidate in 2024, is seen speaking...

Associated Press

Republicans are central in effort to rescue Cornel West’s ballot hopes in Arizona

A group of lawyers with ties to the Republican Party scrambled to rescue an effort to get independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the Arizona ballot.

6 hours ago

Rain drops hit the ground...

KTAR.com

Weekend storm only disrupts record-breaking summer heat in Phoenix

The Valley received some much needed rain over the weekend but still has not found lasting relief from record-breaking temperatures this summer.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Valley forecast starts with excessive heat warning followed by chance for storms midweek