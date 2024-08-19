Shooting near a Boston festival over the weekend leaves 5 injured

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting near a Boston festival left five people injured and police on Monday were searching for those responsible.

The shooting happened Sunday night in Franklin Park as a Dominican festival was ending. Police say three men and two women suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and they were transported to a hospital. They did not provide their ages nor their names.

“We need to hold these people responsible whether it’s an individual or individuals responsible for this heinous act, you know shooting into a crowd,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night.

Cox said police heard the shots as the festival was winding down and authorities were directing pedestrians out of the park. Police had no update Monday, including whether there was more than one shooter.

The shooting “really marred a pretty successful event for the folks here,” Cox said. “We’re going to hold them accountable that’s why we need the public’s help and support on this one but this doesn’t really shouldn’t be happening in our city, not in this day and age.”

The shooting comes as Boston has been praised for reducing violent crime in the past year.

