ARIZONA NEWS

Mark Kelly says Kamala Harris’ economic policies will benefit Arizona

Aug 19, 2024, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:31 am

YouTube video
Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly believes Vice President Kamala Harris is the superior presidential candidate when it comes to the economy.

It’s not just because they’re both Democrats — or because she considered him as a running mate before settling on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Kelly said it’s because of steps she and President Joe Biden have taken during their time in the White House.

“As I travel across Arizona, I meet families that are still having a hard time making ends meet,” Kelly told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Monday. “Often, folks have to make tough decisions, especially seniors, between buying groceries and buying their prescription medication.”

Arizona’s Mark Kelly supports Kamala Harris’ economic plan

What the Biden-Harris administration has done for people — especially seniors — proves their economic competence, he added.

“This administration had been, especially for seniors, transformative on prescription drug prices,” Kelly said.

He pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act, which he helped negotiate. Harris supported the act, which Democrats in Congress passed. It reformed Medicare to put a cap of $2,000 per year on out-of-pocket drug costs. On top of that, it capped the cost of insulin at $35.

“That’s changing the lives of hundreds of thousands of seniors across just the state of Arizona,” Kelly said. “These policies have profound positive impacts on folks and Arizona.”

Beyond that, Harris wants to reduce the cost of child care, groceries and housing, he said.

“Just last week, I had an affordable housing roundtable,” Kelly said. “Seniors are experiencing the highest level of new homelessness in the state of Arizona. And it’s a big concern; Kamala Harris is focused on that.”

He also said Harris’ economic policies will benefit the U.S. more than her rival’s.

“We don’t need four more years of Donald Trump,” Kelly said. “Tax cuts for billionaires while leaving the middle class behind — we don’t need that in a leader.”

