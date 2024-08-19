PHOENIX — Detectives began searching for a suspect who allegedly shot his girlfriend before fleeing a Phoenix apartment, authorities said on Sunday.

Officers responded to the apartment near 19th and Grovers avenues around 7 p.m. where they found the injured woman and provided aid. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t expected to threaten her life.

Two children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were sustained, police said.

The suspect had driven away before police arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

