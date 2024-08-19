PHOENIX — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after Buckeye police responded to threats reported by his wife, authorities said.

Buckeye police received reports of the threat around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, as the woman said her husband had a gun and was threatening her life.

When officers arrived at the home near Miller Road and Burgess Lane, the woman was walking out of the home.

Edward Rivas, 51, came out and shot at officers, and police returned fire. Rivas went back into the home after neither party sustained injuries.

He came back out of the home after 1 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The Peoria Police Department will investigate the Buckeye officer involved in the shooting, part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.