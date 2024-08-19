Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after alleged threats to wife precede Buckeye police shooting

Aug 18, 2024, 7:44 PM

Buckeye police shot at a man who allegedly threatened his wife late Saturday night. The man was arr...

Buckeye police shot at a man who allegedly threatened his wife late Saturday night. The man was arrested early Sunday. (Buckeye Police Department/Facebook photo)

(Buckeye Police Department/Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after Buckeye police responded to threats reported by his wife, authorities said.

Buckeye police received reports of the threat around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, as the woman said her husband had a gun and was threatening her life.

When officers arrived at the home near Miller Road and Burgess Lane, the woman was walking out of the home.

RELATED STORIES

Edward Rivas, 51, came out and shot at officers, and police returned fire. Rivas went back into the home after neither party sustained injuries.

He came back out of the home after 1 a.m. and was arrested without incident.

The Peoria Police Department will investigate the Buckeye officer involved in the shooting, part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A 4-year-old girl received medical attention after a submersion incident in Phoenix. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

4-year-old girl breathing after submersion incident at community pool in Phoenix

A 4-year-old girl received medical attention on Sunday after she was submerged in a community pool for about 30 seconds, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Former President Trump speaking and holding out hands in front of US flag...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from August 16-18

From three new Arizona specialty license plates being announced to Donald Trump planning a border visit and Glendale rally, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Two people were hospitalized after they were extricated following a car crash on Sunday in Scottsda...

KTAR.com

2 people involved in Scottsdale crash hospitalized after being trapped in car

Two people were hospitalized after two cars were involved in a crash in Scottsdale on Sunday, authorities said.

3 hours ago

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 were backed up 20 miles near Black Canyon City on Sunday ...

KTAR.com

Southbound Interstate 17 sees 20-mile backup due to crash, disabled car

Traffic near Black Canyon City on southbound Interstate 17 was backed up about 20 miles after a crash, authorities said.

7 hours ago

The northbound lanes of the Loop-202 South Mountain freeway closed Sunday morning after a double fa...

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of South Mountain Loop-202 freeway reopen after fatal crash

The northbound lanes of the Loop-202 South Mountain freeway reopened Sunday after an earlier fatal crash, authorities said. 

12 hours ago

Sprinkler water a park with tress and baseball field in the distance....

KTAR.com

Peoria replacing turf with desert landscapes to conserve water

The Turf Reduction Water Conservation program will remove turf in 18 city parks and install new landscapes.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Man arrested after alleged threats to wife precede Buckeye police shooting