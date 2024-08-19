Close
4-year-old girl breathing after submersion incident at community pool in Phoenix

Aug 18, 2024, 7:00 PM

A 4-year-old girl received medical attention after a submersion incident in Phoenix. (Pexels photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl received medical attention on Sunday after she was submerged in a community pool for about 30 seconds, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at a townhome complex near 21st Way and Southern Avenue where the girl was awake, breathing and talking.

Fire personnel recommended the girl be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the 2 Seconds is Too Long website.

