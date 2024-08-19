PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving two cars in Scottsdale on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the evening near 100th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway, and the two people sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, Scottsdale PD Sgt. Allison Sempsis said.

Scottsdale fire crews were on scene to assist with extrication.

The intersection was closed with traffic diverted to nearby Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard for crash clearing.

No timetable to reopen the intersection was initially given.

