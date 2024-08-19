Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people involved in Scottsdale crash hospitalized after being trapped in car

Aug 18, 2024, 5:50 PM

Two people were hospitalized after they were extricated following a car crash on Sunday in Scottsda...

Two people were hospitalized after they were extricated following a car crash on Sunday in Scottsdale. (Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving two cars in Scottsdale on Sunday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The crash occurred in the evening near 100th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway, and the two people sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, Scottsdale PD Sgt. Allison Sempsis said.

Scottsdale fire crews were on scene to assist with extrication.

The intersection was closed with traffic diverted to nearby Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard for crash clearing.

No timetable to reopen the intersection was initially given.

